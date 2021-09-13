UPDATED: Sioux City school board to consider mask mandate

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School board will discuss a mask mandate on Wednesday.
Board Member Monique Scarlett asked for the district to implement a mask mandate. Scarlett made a motion stating all students, staff and visitors to be mandated to wear a mask in district buildings.
She said wearing a mask has been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus.
“If we saw an obvious threat involving the safety of our students and staff, we would be remiss if we didn’t correct that threat,” Scarlett said. “The COVID-19 virus with all of its variants is a safety hazard the world hasn’t seen since 1918.”
The school board will vote on the topic in a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Scarlett wanted the vote to be an emergency item on Monday’s meeting, but based on legal guidance, they postponed the vote.
“Those who know me, know I am about peace, I do not relish in any kind of fight, but some fights are worth engaging in, especially when the health of our children are at stake,” Scarlett said.
On Monday, Federal Judge Robert Pratt ordering the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed that prevents school board from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Both Scarlett and fellow school board member Taylor Goodvin said they planned to ask for a mask mandate at the meeting before the federal judge decision was released. Scarlett has previously asked the board to consider a mask mandate.
Cassie Thompson, with Siouxland Public Safety Alliance, asked if the school will return to requiring masks on school campuses. She said the organization relies on the school to protect the health and safety of students and staff.
In the county, Thompson said vaccination rates are low and test positivity rates are high. As of Sept. 5, 43.4 percent of Woodbury County is vaccinated, and the latest weekly positivity rate was 13.2 percent.
“Masking along with other mitigation strategies is more important than ever,” she said.
Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said local control has been taken away from schools. She read a draft letter written by various school board members in the area to ask Gov. Kim Reynolds to remove the legislation.
“Our teachers tell us that the best way to teach kids are in the classroom and that the best way to keep kids in the classroom is to protect their health,” she said. “We need every tool at our disposal to accomplish that, including the ability to enforce mask mandates.”