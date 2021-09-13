UPDATED: Sioux City school board to consider mask mandate

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School board will discuss a mask mandate on Wednesday.

Board Member Monique Scarlett asked for the district to implement a mask mandate. Scarlett made a motion stating all students, staff and visitors to be mandated to wear a mask in district buildings.

She said wearing a mask has been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus.

“If we saw an obvious threat involving the safety of our students and staff, we would be remiss if we didn’t correct that threat,” Scarlett said. “The COVID-19 virus with all of its variants is a safety hazard the world hasn’t seen since 1918.”

The school board will vote on the topic in a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Scarlett wanted the vote to be an emergency item on Monday’s meeting, but based on legal guidance, they postponed the vote.

“Those who know me, know I am about peace, I do not relish in any kind of fight, but some fights are worth engaging in, especially when the health of our children are at stake,” Scarlett said.

