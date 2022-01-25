UPDATED: Sioux City school district cancels new mask mandates after federal court upholds state ban

DES MOINES — A federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed the state to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates, but the court also allowed a group of parents of disabled children to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law.

Shortly after the ruling, the Sioux City school district announced it would not be moving forward with a newly-adopted policy that would have allowed temporary mask mandates in school buildings with high absentee rates due to COVID-19.

"As the District has from the beginning, we will continue to adjust our practices and protocols to ensure we both abide by the law and keep our students and staff safe,” the district said in a statement.

Two members of a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Omaha found a previous federal judge's decision that blocked the state ban on mask mandates was too broad. They sided with the parents and a disability rights group in concluding that their lawsuit can proceed in federal court.

The panel found the parents likely will succeed because mask requirements constitute a reasonable modification and schools’ failure to provide this accommodation likely violates the federal Rehabilitation Act.

The parents, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and disability rights organizations, filed the lawsuit in September 2021 against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo that sought to strike down the law that bans schools from requiring masks.

“This decision is an enormous victory for students with disabilities across Iowa," said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen.

In rejecting the earlier decision that stopped enforcement of the ban as too broad, the judges said only schools attended by the disabled students may impose mask mandates. That allowed the mandate ban to be enforced in most districts.

“The issues presented by plaintiffs involve a discrete group of students: those whose disabilities require accommodations in the form of mask requirements in order to safely be present in their schools,” the court wrote. “To remedy plaintiffs’ injury, an injunction is necessary only as applied to their schools and districts.”

The decision was signed by Judges Jane Kelly, a Barack Obama appointee, and Duane Benton, appointed by George W. Bush.

Judge Ralph Erickson, a Donald Trump appointee, dissented saying he would not have allowed the case to proceed. He contended the parents had not exhausted other avenues for challenging the law before filing a federal lawsuit.

“This case is about children’s ability to receive instruction while attending school. Courts should not act so quickly to intervene in the resolution of conflicts which arise in the daily operation of school systems,” he said.

The lawsuit involves children who are too young to be vaccinated and have disabilities that make them susceptible to potentially severe COVID-19 cases. Their parents argue the law effectively excludes them from in-person learning in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

The individual schools are Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Des Moines, Iowa City, Johnston, Linn Mar and Waterloo.

At its meeting Monday night, the Sioux City school board unanimously approved an addition to the district’s public emergency policy to allow Superintendent Paul Gausman to implement mask mandates for specific buildings that may be seeing high outbreaks of the virus. The mask requirements would have applied to students, teachers, staff and visitors.

Gausman said a temporary mask mandate at specific buildings, at a time when the omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the community, could have mitigated having to temporarily close schools.

The court ruling comes as the rate of Iowa COVID-19 spread reached an all-time high and hospitalizations were at the highest level since early December 2020. The omicron variant has resulted in more infected children being hospitalized, with the most recent state data showing 32 children under age 17 in hospitals. All but six are unvaccinated.

The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2