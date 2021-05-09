Upward Academy celebrates five years of education for Tyson Foods employees

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its on-site education program, Upward Academy.
The program provides educational opportunities to frontline team members at no cost, according to a news release.
Chi Phan works in food safety and quality assurance at the Dakota City, Nebraska, plant. She said the program positively impacted her life.
She first tried to earn her GED through a local community college, but she found it difficult because she was expected to learn on her own. When Upward Academy launched at the plant in 2019, she was one of the first to sign up and enjoyed small classes and consistent interaction with instructors.
“Upward Academy brought such a positive impact, not only to my plant but to my family at home,” Phan said. “This program has also improved my English, and I’m able to better understand and help my kids with their school math homework.”
Since the launch of the first program pilot at the Randall Road facility in Springdale, Ark. in February 2016, Upward Academy has transformed into a nationally scaled program, according to a news release. Upward Academy has extended its presence to serve hundreds of team members in 60 communities across the country.
Tyson plants are predominantly located in rural areas with limited labor pools, so it relies on developing and promoting talent internally, according to the news release.
“Many of the frontline team members are new to the U.S. and come from dozens of different countries,” according to the release. “In fact, as many as 50 different countries may be represented within a single plant.”
The program adapted to challenges in 2020 by providing instruction in alternative settings. Instructors sent printed materials home, helped students’ access curriculum on their phone, and provided 58 digital learning labs with tablets so students could continue learning remotely through our pilot tablet-loan program.
Recently, the complementary career development program, Upward Pathways, launched and provides frontline team members job skills training and workforce certifications in the plant at no cost.
In partnership with local adult education providers, Upward Academy helps team members develop life skills, offering free classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), High School Equivalency (HSE), U.S. citizenship, financial literacy and digital literacy. To make it as convenient as possible for team members to attend, classes are offered in Tyson Foods plants immediately before and after shifts.
“We’re excited to launch Upward Pathways as the next step from Upward Academy, which has seen tremendous success in providing resources to team members to help them take control of their own development and professional growth,” said Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Tyson.
Caitlin Yamada