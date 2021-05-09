Upward Academy celebrates five years of education for Tyson Foods employees

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its on-site education program, Upward Academy.

The program provides educational opportunities to frontline team members at no cost, according to a news release.

Chi Phan works in food safety and quality assurance at the Dakota City, Nebraska, plant. She said the program positively impacted her life.

She first tried to earn her GED through a local community college, but she found it difficult because she was expected to learn on her own. When Upward Academy launched at the plant in 2019, she was one of the first to sign up and enjoyed small classes and consistent interaction with instructors.

“Upward Academy brought such a positive impact, not only to my plant but to my family at home,” Phan said. “This program has also improved my English, and I’m able to better understand and help my kids with their school math homework.”

Since the launch of the first program pilot at the Randall Road facility in Springdale, Ark. in February 2016, Upward Academy has transformed into a nationally scaled program, according to a news release. Upward Academy has extended its presence to serve hundreds of team members in 60 communities across the country.