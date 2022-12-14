 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

Dakota Days re-imagined

A student walks on a path along the north side of Old Main Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion, South Dakota. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota.

The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023.

The program is intended to bring students from states surrounding South Dakota to the university, and in turn, bring more workforce to the state.

"Approximately 30% of nonresident students remain in the state after graduation. By growing our enrollment, we’re also ensuring South Dakota’s future success by preparing tomorrow’s workforce," said USD President Sheila Gestring in a news release.

Tuition for an out-of-state student at USD for 2022-23 is $11,283 while in-state and the advantage program tuition is $7,773, according to USD's website.

The program is also expanding at the graduate level, allowing students pursuing a graduate degree to receive in-state tuition rates. This program excludes doctor of medicine, law, occupation therapy, physical therapy and physician assistant programs.

