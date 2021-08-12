USDA extends free breakfast, lunch for upcoming school year

SIOUX CITY -- Students will receive free breakfast and lunch again this year, courtesy of the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA announced it will continue to reimburse schools for breakfast and lunch meals for another year, allowing all children to have free meals.
“Students’ success in the classroom goes hand in hand with their ability to access basic needs like healthy and nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “This program will ensure more students, regardless of their educational setting, can access free, healthy meals as more schools reopen their doors for in-person learning.”
Siouxland area schools are excited about the extension and many said it is a benefit to all families.
The Dakota Valley Community School District is contracted with Lunchtime Solutions for food services.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all families,” said Food Service Director Susan Hudson.
Depending on the school district, families could save somewhere between $5 and $7 a day on meals, Hudson said.
With the free meals, the students get high quality, nutritious lunches and new opportunities for socialization and conversation, she added.
“It should make the lunch room a really positive place to be,” she said.
Rich Luze, food service supervisor with the Sioux City Community School District said the program benefits families.
The district has 70 percent of the student population qualifying to receive free and reduced meals every year. Luze said the continuation of this program allows all students to enjoy meals, without worry or stigmatism.
Even though kids do not know who has free or reduced meals, Luze said this is just another way for students to feel more comfortable.
The free meals also help families who struggle to pay for meals from year to year.
“Those that do struggle to pay don’t have to charge it and try to come up with money later,” Luze said.
South Sioux City also contracts with Lunchtime Solutions.
At South Sioux City, the students have open campus during lunch time and some choose to go off campus to McDonalds or Subway, said Mike Penne, food service director. For students who may not have time to leave, this program allows them to stay in and have a free lunch.
All three school districts said they believe the program will increase the participation this year.
Caitlin Yamada