USDA extends free breakfast, lunch for upcoming school year

Rich Luze, food service supervisor with the Sioux City Community School District said the program benefits families.

The district has 70 percent of the student population qualifying to receive free and reduced meals every year. Luze said the continuation of this program allows all students to enjoy meals, without worry or stigmatism.

Even though kids do not know who has free or reduced meals, Luze said this is just another way for students to feel more comfortable.

The free meals also help families who struggle to pay for meals from year to year.

“Those that do struggle to pay don’t have to charge it and try to come up with money later,” Luze said.

South Sioux City also contracts with Lunchtime Solutions.

At South Sioux City, the students have open campus during lunch time and some choose to go off campus to McDonalds or Subway, said Mike Penne, food service director. For students who may not have time to leave, this program allows them to stay in and have a free lunch.

All three school districts said they believe the program will increase the participation this year.

Caitlin Yamada

