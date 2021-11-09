Vermillion school district adopts policy to aid transgender students

VERMILLION, S.D. – After three hours of debate and 44 public speakers, the Vermillion School District school board passed a controversial gender equity policy Monday night.

The policy protects the confidentiality of transgender individuals, while allowing students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that corresponds with the gender they “consistently, persistently and insistently identify,” according to the policy.

The policy also defines gender identity as related to the identity of a person, regardless of assigned sex; and allows student to participate in activities that match their gender identity.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of the policy. Shane Nordyke, Carol VossWard, and Doug Peterson in favor and Rachel Olson and Jim Peterson were opposed.

The new policy took effect Tuesday.

The topic has been discussed at six meetings with many community members speaking for and against. Two petitions have also been circulated the community, one for and one against, garnering thousands of signatures.

“I am incredibly proud of the passion and the concern that the community has shown and the civility with which they have discussed a topic that in other parts of the country has resulted in name calling and physical violence,” Peterson, the board president, said.

While the conversations have been mostly angled at for or against the policy, may have spoken out stating all of the community members wanted what they believe is best for the students.

Those for the policy have said the policy will show all students are supported, match the district’s welcoming ethics, protect transgender students and respects students’ body autonomy.

“Gender affirming school policies save trans kids’ lives,” Mike Phelan said.

Those against the policy said is a safety risk, “disrupts innocence,” and will make students uncomfortable or confused.

Those against the policy have stated it compromises the privacy or safety of other students.

“This is opening the door for abuse,” Tony Armbrust said.

National advocates for transgender equity have frequently disputed this statement, providing letters and statements from schools and police departments across the nation - including Des Moines – who has equity policies, stating they have not had any students attempting to “break the rules.”

Those in support of the policy in Vermillion agreed.

“Trans kids are not monsters looking to assault someone In the bathroom,” Phelan said.

Multiple speakers said predators do not care about a sign on a door. Other speakers said transgender students are more likely to be the targets of violence.

Superintendent Damon Alvey said he had discussions with other districts that have similar policies and all have had good experiences with it thus far.

Those against the policy said the school should create separate facilities for gender fluid or transgender individuals. Board member Shane Nordyke said there are already private bathrooms.

Mason Ludick, a student at University of South Dakota, said it would be a quick way for bullies to identify kids or be outed to their families.

“All because they need to use the bathroom,” he said.

Nordyke said parents should teach their children to go to the bathroom, wash their hands and leave.

“You don’t look over the stall or under the stall because that’s an invasion of somebody else’s policy,” she said. “Nobody should be looking over the stall or under the stall at you, because that’s an invasion of your privacy and if someone does you should tell somebody.”

Sections of the policy discussing locker rooms, shower facilities and overnight accommodations were removed. The board indicated they will discuss the removed sections at a future time.

This is not the first time the board has discussed this policy. In 2017 community members approached the board, asking for policies that address the needs of transgender students, according to the Vermillion Plain Talk. The board took no action at the time.

