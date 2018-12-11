SERGEANT BLUFF -- Voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District on Tuesday defeated a measure of $62 million to modernize and expand facilities in a time of increasing enrollment.
As the vote approached, people in Sergeant Bluff roundly debated the merits of the large spending project, which school officials said was needed to alleviate overcrowding.
After two failed bond issue attempts, voters had a third chance to decide whether to approve a property tax increase to finance new construction to deal with crowded classrooms and aging school buildings.
Two measures were on the ballot. Proposition W would allow the district to issue $62 million in general obligation bonds to construct and furnish a new high school and athletic complex, turn the existing high school into a middle school and remodel the existing middle school as an elementary school.
The second measure, Proposition P, would authorize the district to levy an additional property tax not to exceed $3.82 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to retire the bonds.
The final vote was 1,037 in favor of Prop W, while 1,145 voted against the school bond issue measure, which required a 60 percent supermajority to pass. For Prop P, 1,021 voted affirmatively while 1,161 voted no.
According to Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill, 2,183 people, or just under 50 percent, cast their votes in the election.
Two similar referendums failed to receive even a simple majority. A $45 million bond issue in September 2015 and a $39 million million initiative in April 2016 each received about 45 percent support. Opponents in the past two elections objected to the high cost and increase in their property taxes.
Tuesday's referendum contained recommendations from Warrior Faces, a grassroots group that has held a series of community meetings to explain the projects.
The centerpiece was a $49 million high school, with construction starting on an adjacent piece of school-owned land in 2020, with an opening in 2022. A $7 million athletics complex would be built next to the new school.
SB-L officials point out that the existing buildings are near capacity, as enrollment has risen from 1,373 students in 2014-15 to 1,438 this year.
Passage of the measure would have increased property taxes by $212 per year for a house assessed at $100,000.