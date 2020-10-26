Voting in 15 Sioux City schools a concern to teacher union official

SIOUX CITY -- The leader of a teacher union group spoke against having polling places in 15 school buildings on Nov. 3, but Sioux City School District officials responded that they are doing everything possible to reduce people voting from coming near students.

During the public comment portion of the Sioux City School Board meeting Monday, Sioux City Education Association President Kris Snavely spoke against having so many voters coming into proximity with students and staff, particularly during a time of novel coronavirus spread.

"We have to keep our kids safe and we have to keep our staff safe," Snavely said. "It is going to be a very, very difficult day."

She also asked the school board not to have students in the building on Nov. 3, for a teacher workday without pupil instruction to be held instead. No school board member said that should be pursued.

School board president Jeremy Saint and Superintendent Paul Gausman said the governing law holds that if a county elections official requests that public school buildings be used for polling places, that request must be approved.