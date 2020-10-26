Voting in 15 Sioux City schools a concern to teacher union official

SIOUX CITY -- The leader of a teacher union group spoke against having polling places in 15 school buildings on Nov. 3, but Sioux City School District officials responded that they are doing everything possible to reduce people voting from coming near students.
During the public comment portion of the Sioux City School Board meeting Monday, Sioux City Education Association President Kris Snavely spoke against having so many voters coming into proximity with students and staff, particularly during a time of novel coronavirus spread.
"We have to keep our kids safe and we have to keep our staff safe," Snavely said. "It is going to be a very, very difficult day."
She also asked the school board not to have students in the building on Nov. 3, for a teacher workday without pupil instruction to be held instead. No school board member said that should be pursued.
School board president Jeremy Saint and Superintendent Paul Gausman said the governing law holds that if a county elections official requests that public school buildings be used for polling places, that request must be approved.
District operations and maintenance department Director Brian Fahrendholz said every precaution to keep students separate from voters has been pursued. He said in 14 of the buildings, the voting will be in a gymnasium, where voters will be steered with limited closeness to students.
Coronavirus cases have climbed sharply the last six weeks in Woodbury County. On Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county moved above 7,000. The number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 is 97.
Support Local Journalism
Board member Taylor Goodvin noted it could be difficult to enforce the district's requirement that all people in school buildings wear masks. Fahrendholz said County Auditor Pat Gill, the chief election official, will have masks at the entrance to the schools, with a recommendation that people wear them.
Fahrendholz said he and Gill recognize that some county voters may choose not to wear masks, but they will not enforce the district rule requiring them.
"We can't turn them away because they aren't wearing masks or refusing to wear masks," Fahrendholz said.
Back in the June primary election, Gill reported a notable incident at the Riverside Elementary School in Sioux City. Gill was not present, but said a poll worker described a man who was unhappy with the request to wear a face mask or have hand sanitizer sprayed on his hands, as suggested precautions in a time of community coronavirus spread.
"The guy was challenging other folks for wearing masks," Gill said in June.
Gill said when the man refused to wear a mask, three people in the line left without casting a ballot.
For comparison, Omaha Public Schools will not hold classes on Nov. 3.
Iowans on Oct. 5 began casting early ballots in advance of the Nov. 3 general election. Gill set up one satellite polling place for early voting, in the Long Lines Family Rec Center in Sioux City. More than 30 county polling places will be open on Nov. 3.
The 2020 ballot includes a high-profile presidential race involving President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, plus county and statewide contests.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!