SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School District and two unions representing school teachers and other staff have agreed on wage increases.

Teachers represented by the Sioux City Education Association, the teachers' union, will receive a $745 increase to the base salary, a 4 percent increase, from $37,966 to $38,711 for teachers’ base salary. The board also approved an $800 increase to longevity pay.

Staff represented by the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, another union, will receive a 65-cent-an-hour increase, a 4.06 percent increase.

The Sioux City School Board approved both agreements on Monday.

Initial proposals occurred in February. For the teachers' union, the school district proposed a 1.29 percent increase to the base salary and a $575 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would have resulted in a $490 base pay increase, from $37,966 to $38,456.

The teachers' union sought a 6.6 percent base salary increase and an $800 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would have resulted in a $2,506 base pay increase, from $37,966 to $40,472.

For the staffers' union, the school district proposed a 50-cent-an-hour increase and no changes to longevity.

The staffers' union proposed a $1.95-an-hour increase and the addition of two new longevity pay categories: five years would get a $25 monthly increase and 10 years would give a $50 increase.

In the last few years both unions have only been able to bargain wages during the annual contract negotiations.

This year they were able to negotiate all aspects of the contract. The tentative agreement approved by the board on Monday stated “This settlement also results in contractual language changes,” but did not specify what those changes were.

In initial proposals, the teachers' union proposed various changes throughout the contract including increases to substitute pay and supplemental pay, changes to sick leave, personal time and bereavement, increased preparation time, an additional holiday and more.

Similar to last year, the teachers' union proposed increases to pay for teachers who substitute or receive increased numbers of students.

The district mostly proposed slight changes to the contract to fit current practices and remove gendered pronouns.

The board in April approved a 4 percent increase to wages and a $5 increase to longevity steps for the operations and maintenance employees, and a $.90 increase to wage steps for the bus drivers union effective July 1 and a $.70 increase effective July 1, 2024.

A 4 percent wage increase was given to administrators' wage pool, associate professionals, employees supporting special programs, food services, behavior technicians, CNAs, and educational services center administrative assistants.

The permanent substitutes received an increase to reflect the teacher base salary on the new Sioux City Education Association wages.

Previously, Board President Dan Greenwell said the school board feels a 4 percent increase for the various groups is fair and the right increase for the labor market.

"We always wish there was more but at the end of the day you have a budget and you only have so many funds," he said.

He added the Sioux City School District's figure is higher than most of the other comparably large schools, stating those who have settled are around 3 percent to 3.5 percent. The overall Iowa schools increase average is 3.9 percent, he said.

The district did not go to mediation with any of the unions, which has not happened in around a decade, Greenwell said. He said Superintendent Rod Earleywine chose to not have legal representation for the negotiations and handle it himself.

All wage increases will take effect on July 1.