Want your student loan forgiven? Feds relax rules for some borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education has relaxed the rules for certain student loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness, but those changes will only remain in effect until Oct. 31.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows qualifying borrowers to apply to have their Direct Loan debt canceled if they have routinely made payments while doing public interest work.

Launched in 2007 and administered by the education department’s Federal Student Aid office, the program was designed to steer graduates into careers as educators, librarians, nurses, the military and other public service jobs.

If those individuals, who took out Direct Loans from the education department remain employed at least 30 hours a week in those careers for 10 years, or make 120 payments, they can apply to have their debt erased.

Beginning Oct. 6, 2021, the education department enacted temporary rules that allow for any period of repayment before the program began in 2007 to receive credit toward forgiveness, regardless of the loan program, repayment plan or whether payment was made in full or on time.

The change only applies to borrowers with Direct Loans, however. Those with Federal Family Education Loans, Federal Perkins Loans or other types of federal student loans are encouraged to consolidate them into a Direct Loan before Oct. 31, 2022, so they might qualify for forgiveness.

Consolidation can be completed relatively quickly — in a few weeks, said Mike Baumgartner, executive director of Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

To apply for the program, borrowers are encouraged to submit an application at studentaid.gov.

Baumgartner said federal education department's relaxing of the rules will open the door for more borrowers to potentially qualify for loan forgiveness.

“There were a lot of students who might not have applied, who might have found it too difficult or onerous because they weren’t into the Direct Loan program,” Baumgartner said. “This is an opportunity for them to take advantage of this one-time waiver of the normal rules.”

Across the U.S., more than 145,000 borrowers have had the remainder of their debt forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, while more than 715,000 borrowers have had their paperwork processed.

The average debt forgiven in the program is just shy of $65,000.

Nebraska borrowers who have had their loans forgiven fall slightly below the national average at $61,000.

As of May, a total of 1,080 borrowers in Nebraska have had a total of $65.9 million in student loans discharged through the program, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the program is among the Biden administration's efforts to make college more affordable and accessible in the U.S.

At a speech before state higher education officers last week, Cardona said the education department wants to help individuals "who choose public service not because of the money but because they want to make their community better."

Those individuals should see if they qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, he added.

"We need your help to get the word out so more people take advantage of it," he said.