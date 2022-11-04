To taste, or not to taste.

That is the question Rock Island High School staff asked themselves Thursday as they participated in the "Hot Shakes Challenge" to raise money for the annual River Bend Food Bank Student Hunger Drive competition.

Staff ran the gamut of tasting increasing levels of hot sauce flavors as they simultaneously tried to read Shakespearian excerpts—ranging from love stories like "Hamlet" and "Romeo and Juliet" to tragedies like "Macbeth" and "Julius Caesar."

Rocky's Drama Club collaborated with the Student Hunger Drive committee to organize the event, which took place in the high school's auditorium. Audience members were charged either $1.00 or two non-perishable food items, all of which went towards the school's Student Hunger Drive efforts.

"It was a new idea, and just another way to get people excited for the upcoming events," said Kaiya McKinley, the school's Student Hunger Drive Ambassador. "It was a lot of fun and a great idea. Having something new like this, throughout the years I think we can better it and make more people want to come more to these things."

Ten Rocky staff members began the challenge, provided with gloves and chips to dip into the hot sauce samples—milk and water were offered to staff as lifelines as heat levels increased.

Principal Jeff Whitaker was one of the first to visibly struggle — but to him, the heat was worth it.

"It's all for a good cause, raising money and collecting goods for people that need it," he said. "Obviously, choking through the first couple of them and then regaining it was kind of tough … but it was all for a good cause again, so I don't mind a little heat."

Though Whitaker lasted until round seven, audience members could see him "walking it off" to recover from the heat.

"I saw the word 'habanero' on it [sauce sample], I think it was more mental than anything else," he said. "But I think it's a great event, all the credit goes to Dori Foster, one of our great English teachers here, she had this great idea to try and raise funds and collect canned goods."

The fifth round queued runny noses for several staff members.

Engineering and welding teacher Jason Kitterman was the first to tap out after round six, adding the phrase "in my mouth" to the famous Macbeth quote: "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble."

The end of round seven marked the end of the road for Whitaker and English teacher Ann Boege.

"At least my sinus congestion is going away," Boege remarked before embarking on what would be her final round of the challenge.

By the end of the challenge, six staff members remained—many of whom were either visibly shaking, red-faced or watery-eyed at this point.

One of the last standing was science and special services teacher Caitlin Clough—who tackled the challenge with a strategy.

"I tried to eat my chip nice and slow," she said. "And then I tried to read ahead of time, so I was really more focused on the words than the sauce itself."

Though staff participation in the challenge was optional, Clough said she thought of it as an "easy way" to help her students and community out.

"The Student Hunger Drive is definitely something I want to support," she said. "If it brings awareness to the students and raises funds, then I'm all for making a fool of myself for feeling the heat."

For those who missed Thursday's event, the high school's student council is hosting a drive-thru food drive this Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rocky Stadium, gathering more donations for the Student Hunger Drive. Starting at 1 p.m., Rocky Stadium will also hold the senior and junior girls' Powderpuff Game. Admission is $2 or 5 cans, also towards the Student Hunger Drive.

For those on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, Bettendorf High School's student council will be door-to-door canvasing for canned or jarred food, seeds and monetary donations today from 9 a.m. to noon in surrounding Bettendorf neighborhoods. The drop off location for donations is at the high school's main entrance.