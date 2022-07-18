WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff interim president looking to future of university

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University interim president Patrick Jacobson-Schulte hopes to help set the foundation for another successful 100 years of operation.

Jacobson-Schulte officially started July 1 and will serve as interim until a new president is chosen in July 2023.

Originally from Lakeville, Minnesota, Jacobson-Schulte is a practicing Catholic with diverse experience in finance and administration within educational institutions. Jacobson-Schulte has been with Briar Cliff since June 2021 as the vice president of finance and served as executive vice president in preparation for the interim position.

He first learned about Briar Cliff when looking to return to the Midwest from upstate New York. In 2016, Briar Cliff was looking for a vice president of finance, but it wasn’t the right time.

“My oldest daughter … said, ‘If we’re not moving back to Minnesota I don’t want to move back,” Jacobson-Schulte said. “While I thought Sioux City was close enough to home and family, it wasn’t for her at that time.”

He said Sioux City stayed at the back of his mind.

“This is a beautiful place, I kind of fell in love with what Briar Cliff is,” he said.

Jacobson-Schulte attended Saint Cloud State University for his bachelor's in economics and masters in business administration and the Saint Mary's University of Minnesota for a doctorate in business administration. Saint Mary’s is a private catholic university in Winona, Minnesota.

He previously worked at the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University, two separate private catholic colleges that share academic programs.

He said he has many of the same feelings for Briar Cliff as he had for the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University.

“They’re Catholic Benedictine, here’s Catholic Franciscan. That feel, that community, really is present,” he said.

When the opportunity to come to Briar Cliff opened again, he applied. Throughout his education, his goal was to become a university or college president at some point; he wanted it to be at a small private, liberal arts institution.

When it was announced Briar Cliff president Rachelle Keck was selected to become president of Grand View University, the Board of Trustees and Keck selected Jacobson-Schulte to serve as interim.

Jacobson-Schulte said Briar Cliff has the momentum to move forward, and each day he is excited to speak with students, staff and administration on how the university can continue to do that.

“Laying the foundation with a strong executive leadership team and the campus community as a whole,” he said.

One of the main goals Jacobson-Schulte hopes to begin addressing is the university’s future strategic plan. The current one ends in 2024 and planning for the next plan takes around 18 to 24 months to engage people campus-wide.

The university will celebrate 100 years in Sioux City in 2030 and Jacobson-Schulte said speaking with community members, he said there is a lot of energy on how to set the foundation for the next 100 years.

Another goal is encouraging more community members to utilize the space at Briar Cliff, whether that’s relaxing in the prayer garden, walking around the campus or attending events, Jacobson-Schulte wants it to be a welcoming place for all.

“We have wonderful pray and reflection gardens and benches that overlook the area, it just a nice space to come and be,” he said. “This is a space where you come up just to be a part of what we have here.”

Infrastructure as a whole is another point of interest for Jacobson-Schulte. The university received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to remodel Troller Hall for expanded health sciences courses. It will bring the doctor of physical therapy and doctor of occupational therapy programs on campus.

“How are we planning around how that looks like for those students?” he said. “When we’re bringing them back to campus, what does that mean for integration in campus in ways that help to professionalize campus?”

Another small project Jacobson-Schulte is passionate about is updating the historical stairs on the south side of campus which were used by the founding Sisters of St. Francis to ascend to the top of the cliff while Briar Cliff’s Heelan Hall was under construction.

Other areas of focus include: enhancing marketing for the academic programs, building relationship with local businesses and industry, and retaining students in the Siouxland area after graduation.

Jacobson-Schulte doesn’t just want to lead Briar Cliff for the next year. He hopes to serve as the university’s 12th president and hopes to show the Board of Trustees over the next year why he is the best for the position.

“All of these goals and all of this foundation over the next year that I laid out is with the intent of applying and being selected as the 12th president,” he said.

Beginning fall 2022, Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees will launch a presidential search, to name the university’s 12th president by July 2023.