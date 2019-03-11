WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College is hosting a public reception to celebrate the grand opening of the new Center for Applied Technology.
The reception will be from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday with a short program at 3:30 p.m. at the center on the Wayne campus.
The CAT opened for classes at the beginning of the current semester. It includes two new classrooms and 13 new state-of-the-art instructional labs for manufacturing, applied engineering, construction management, safety management and robotics.
In addition to providing educational opportunities for students, the CAT will encourage ongoing employee development, foster small business entrepreneurs interested in manufacturing and engage in applied research with industry.