SIOUX CITY -- West High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2018 theme “Going to the Gala.”
Throughout the week, West High’s Gala will host events to help raise money and awareness about Downs Syndrome. Proceeds from fundraising efforts will support Gigi’s Playhouse.
The homecoming coronation was Monday night. The homecoming queen is Daisy Risner, daughter of Rodney and Daisy Risner, and the king is Hiatt Holman, son of Chris and Margaret Holman.
The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, along West 19th Street and onto Rebecca Street. The grand marshal is Janet Young, a retired West High teacher.
A pep assembly will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the school gym, then the homecoming football game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, as the Wolverines host Southeast Polk at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at West High School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Candidates for homecoming queen were: Clarissa Arellano, daughter of Luis and Elsa Arellano; Katie Blatchford, daughter of Heath and Susie Blatchford; Bricelyn Comstock, daughter of Scott and Roni Comstock; Lauren Cook, daughter of Josh and Hanna Reinders; Madison Felix, daughter of Jeannea and Jason Felix, Angie and RJ Merchant ; Rebecca Himes, daughter of Angie Reynolds and Neil Himes; Makayla Mozak, daughter of Dyron and Kari Mozak; Kaylynne Patterson, daughter of John and Kerry Patterson; and Abigail Welty, daughter of Kevin and Melissa Welty.
Candidates for homecoming king were: Caden Baldwin, son of Kevin and Tracie Baldwin; Adien Belt, son of Adam and Isie Belt; Conner Beyer, son of Jeremy and Tiffany Beyer; Drake Coupland, son of Kristi Coupland; Adam Kirkpatirck , son of Mark and Gayle Kirkpatrick; Omar Maldonado son of Omar and Flora Maldonado; Cliff McCray, son of Kenya Barber; Micah McWell, son of Andre and Ericka McWell; Choumno San, son of Bounchhoet and Sareath San.