West High student attending Iowa State with full-ride after busy high school career

SIOUX CITY – After juggling a 4.0 grade point average, athletics and a family business, West High School Senior Levi Henn is headed to Iowa State University with a full-ride scholarship.

Levi Henn is in the middle of six children in his family. He and his younger brother, Jesse, were adopted from a small village miles from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when Levi was four.

Henn was homeschooled for most of his life until starting high school at West. He said it was interesting to be around other students, but said it was a good change.

“I love the big public school aspect and I’ve had great teachers,” he said. Math has been Henn’s favorite subject and one that he excels at.

He has participated in basketball and track, even qualified for the Iowa state track competition in the high jump.

CoCo Cofield, Henn’s basketball coach, said he is respectful with a bright future.

When Henn started at West, he noticed the school didn’t have a prom king and queen. He approached West High Principal Rebecca Rieken with his idea and the administration agreed to add the royalty court.

On top of education and athletics, Levi and his brothers started Lawn Bros., a lawn care business they have operated for the last several years while attending school. Customer satisfaction is the most important aspect of their businesses, Henn said.

In the fall, Henn will attend Iowa State in Ames to study mechanical engineering. Iowa State is a school he has always loved, and other family members have attended the school.

“It’s a fun school and it’s the perfect school for engineering,” he said.

Henn chose engineering because of he has liked working with his hands, combined with his enjoyment of math and design.

He was one of just a handful of students selected for a full-ride scholarship from more than 400 students that applied. Henn said he waited four months after applying before learning he received it.

“It was crazy and amazing,” he said.

Henn said he is excited to move to college and nervous for what’s next.

“I’m still trying to wrap that around my head, it’s weird but it’s exciting,” he said.

Henn will graduate on Saturday with a 4.0 grade point average.

