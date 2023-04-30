SIOUX CITY — Jordy Cambara is making period products more accessible to Sioux City high school students.

Cambara, a senior at West High, has been fundraising and buying menstrual products for the three high schools in an effort to combat period poverty.

The program is only currently operating at West High, but Cambara hopes to expand it to all three Sioux City high schools next year.

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1,500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City Thursday.

While serving on the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council, Cambara learned about period poverty and the importance of having menstrual products in school bathrooms. (Period poverty is when people cannot afford to buy period products or do not have access to them, causing impacts on school, work, social activities and health problems.) He said the council advocates for issues that impact youth and this has been a large topic this year.

“When I looked into it more, I started to see an issue,” he said.

Cambara was shocked to learn that some students skip class due to the lack of access to period products. In the U.S., one in four teenagers has missed class due to lack of such supplies, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies.

Some teachers and staff members in the district have period products on hand, but Cambara said providing the products in the bathroom is easier for students.

Two months ago, Cambara approached West High principal Rebecca Rieken about providing pads and tampons in bathrooms. Rieken said she told him about current options and support for students in need and provided a few suggestions, but said she was impressed by his idea.

“This topic can be uncomfortable for some to talk about, but he wasn’t fazed at all about discussing it, and how he wanted to eliminate access barriers for his female classmates,” she said.

Period products Jordy Cambara talks about the order he received of $1,500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City on Thursday.

Rieken said some students can be embarrassed to ask for period products and it can be a financial burden to access the products, so providing the products for free, directly in the bathrooms, helps combat those issues.

Cambara started with West High. After getting suggestions of what to buy from friends and family, he used his own money to buy products from stores in town.

Each Monday, he restocks the products afterschool and keeps track of what products are more popular and more useful.

As the cost started to add up, he approached organizations in the area, seeking advice on how to sustain the project.

Period products Jordy Cambara stocks tampons and pads in a hanging pocket in a bathroom at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

One of the organizations that provided the most help was Girls Inc. of Sioux City, an organization which provides programs on economic literacy, peer pressure resistance, leadership and community skills, media literacy, pregnancy prevention and more.

Cambara said Girls Inc. offered advice and are providing space for him to store extra products.

He started a GoFundMe page called “Siouxland For Period-Products” where people can learn about his mission and donate money. Because of that GoFundMe, he was able to make a $1,500 order and purchase enough period products for a year for students at all three Sioux City high schools.

He recently met with the principals at the high schools to discuss expanding the program throughout Sioux City and received positive feedback. His goal is to have period products in one bathroom on each floor of the high schools as well as one gender neutral bathroom.

Period products Jordy Cambara leaves a basket with tampons and pads in the girls bathroom at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April …

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The feedback Cambara has received from students and friends has been positive. He said some question why a man is heading the project, but said once they understand the effort he is putting in for change they react positively. Once he graduates in May, he wants to continue the project by creating a committee of students at each school to take over providing the period products.

His goal is to expand the project to the middle schools.

“It seems like it’s more necessary there too because … some of them are getting their periods,” he said. “If it’s just there, it will be easy for them.”

If people are interested in donating, they can either donate through the GoFundMe page or drop off products at all three Sioux City High Schools and Girls Inc. If successful, Cambara hopes to expand to other schools in the area.

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Period products Jordy Cambara unboxes $1500 worth of period products at Sioux City West High School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, April 27, 2023.