Western Illinois University, partnering with Black Hawk College and StarNet, will host a "Lunch and Learn" session for local child care directors from noon to 2 p.m. this Friday, March 24. The event will take place in Building C of the Quad-Cities campus, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline.
The session will include information on early childhood programs available at WIU and Black Hawk, StarNet's child care resource and referral resources and Early Childhood ACCESS for Equity (ECACE) scholarships. Participants will also have a chance to receive feedback on the kinds of professional development WIU can provide in the upcoming year.
Those who can't make it in-person can attend remotely via Zoom at
wiu.zoom.us/j/6266280290#success.
Lindsay Meeker, director of WIU's Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood Education, explained how the session aims to support and uplift local childcare directors in a news release.
“We know that early childhood directors are the lifeblood of our workforce in the community and consistently elevate their staff,” she said. “We are hoping to equip them with the information on ECACE scholarships, as well as find out how we can help support them in their work. We are excited to share our course offerings and the ways in which we meet the workforce where they are to value their experiences, including credit for CDA completion and prior learning assessment.”
WIU and Black Hawk will hold an additional virtual recruitment workshop for local teachers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. During the workshop, teachers can also enter to win a gift basket. To access the virtual recruitment workshop on Zoom, visit
wiu.zoom.us/j/6266280290.
For more information on the Lunch and Learn session, contact Meeker at
lc-dennison@wiu.edu.
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Alyssa Acton waves to family and friends during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Family members and friends watch the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Zayne Rodts waves to family and friends at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Aliyah Lawrence waves to family and fiends Sunday at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks back to her seat during the commencement ceremony.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
KoKouvi Agboka shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Preston Payne shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Luke Edmondson shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Koffi Gbenyo poses for a picture after accepting his Master’s Degree at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Regina Saisie shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Anna Headley shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sparrow Kastelic poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. walks across the stage during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mark Clayburne Jr. poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Janee Fowler poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kassidy Hainline poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Keonna Lauts shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Western Illinois University graduates walk up the ramp to the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Rachel Spragg poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Bailee Shepherd looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sage Roberson examines his degree during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kessille Gedye waves to friends and family during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Mollie Bates stares at the camera as she walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Maria Ramos Aguilar walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Samuel Dolk waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Angelica Castillo waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
James Morgan walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Lindsey Mueller walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Kendra Clark walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Sydney Erichsen smiles at the camera during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
051522-qc-nws-wiugrad
Emily Witherspoon walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
ALEX GANT
