Western Illinois University physics and math alumnus to speak at QC campus on protein dynamics

Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.
The event will take place at the Quad-Cities campus in room 212 of Riverfront Hall, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline, and will be hosted by the WIU-QC Student Honors Association.
Baxa's research focuses on using various techniques to characterize the biophysical principles which control protein dynamics.
After graduating from WIU in 2002, Baxa went on to complete his Ph.D. in physics in 2009 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Georgia Institute of Technology the following year. He now works as a staff scientist at the University of Chicago's biochemistry and molecular biology department.
"I am beyond thrilled that Baxa will be able to visit our campus and give us some insight into his research in the structure and function of proteins that he has been conducting for the past 15 years at the University of Chicago," Jim Rabchuk, assistant dean of WIU's College of Arts and Sciences, said in a press release. "Proteins are the building blocks of life, and understanding the possible structures proteins can take and how that determines their function will be an incredible tool in medicine and therapy in the near and distant future. This is a wonderful "circle of life" moment, as Baxa was one of the first students at WIU who I interacted with."
The event is open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person can join the Zoom webinar at:
wiu.zoom.us/j/98071921707.
Alyssa Acton waves to family and friends during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Family members and friends watch the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus commencement ceremony.
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Zayne Rodts waves to family and friends at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Janee Fowler looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Aliyah Lawrence waves to family and fiends Sunday at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Emily Witherspoon walks back to her seat during the commencement ceremony.
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
KoKouvi Agboka shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Preston Payne shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Luke Edmondson shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Koffi Gbenyo poses for a picture after accepting his Master’s Degree at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Regina Saisie shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Anna Headley shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Sparrow Kastelic poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Mark Clayburne Jr. walks across the stage during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Mark Clayburne Jr. poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Janee Fowler poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Kassidy Hainline poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Keonna Lauts shakes hands with Trustee Erik Dolieslager at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus hosted its 2022 commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Western Illinois University graduates walk up the ramp to the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Rachel Spragg poses for a photo during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Ackeen Colley moves his tassel to the left side of his cap during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Bailee Shepherd looks up at the screen during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Sage Roberson examines his degree during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Kessille Gedye waves to friends and family during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Mollie Bates stares at the camera as she walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Maria Ramos Aguilar walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Samuel Dolk waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline
Angelica Castillo waves to family and friends during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
James Morgan walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Lindsey Mueller walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Kendra Clark walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Sydney Erichsen smiles at the camera during the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
Emily Witherspoon walks out during the recessional at the Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Campus Spring commencement ceremony, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline.
