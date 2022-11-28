 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Illinois University physics and math alumnus to speak at QC campus on protein dynamics

Infographic originally posted by Lexi Yoggerst, communications and marketing associate at Western Illinois University

 Contributed

Western Illinois University physics and mathematics alumnus Dr. Michael Baxa will deliver a lecture titled "The Importance of Protein Dynamics: From Folding to Function and Everything in Between" at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. 

The event will take place at the Quad-Cities campus in room 212 of Riverfront Hall, located on 3300 River Drive in Moline, and will be hosted by the WIU-QC Student Honors Association. 

Baxa's research focuses on using various techniques to characterize the biophysical principles which control protein dynamics. 

After graduating from WIU in 2002, Baxa went on to complete his Ph.D. in physics in 2009 and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Georgia Institute of Technology the following year. He now works as a staff scientist at the University of Chicago's biochemistry and molecular biology department. 

"I am beyond thrilled that Baxa will be able to visit our campus and give us some insight into his research in the structure and function of proteins that he has been conducting for the past 15 years at the University of Chicago," Jim Rabchuk, assistant dean of WIU's College of Arts and Sciences, said in a press release. "Proteins are the building blocks of life, and understanding the possible structures proteins can take and how that determines their function will be an incredible tool in medicine and therapy in the near and distant future. This is a wonderful "circle of life" moment, as Baxa was one of the first students at WIU who I interacted with."

The event is open to the public. Those who cannot attend in person can join the Zoom webinar at: wiu.zoom.us/j/98071921707.

Col. Todd Allison, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, speaks at Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus Monday morning during a ceremony celebrating the renewal of an educational agreement between WIU and the Arsenal called the Army Continuing Education System (ACES).
