SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College celebrated a variety of new changes made within the last few years on Thursday.

A new admissions area, a relocated bookstore, a new esports space and a new logo were all showcased for the public.

The new logo was the highlight of Thursday's event. The old logo was created more than 20 years ago, and the administration felt it did not reflect the current goals and missions of the college, said Andrea Rohlena, WIT's director of marketing.

"We're not the same college that we were in the 1990s," she said. "To better represent who we are as a community college in this day, we decided to change our logo."

The marketing team spent the last two years conducting market research and developing its new logo, surveying the students, staff, the community and more. Rohlena said the brand is a culmination of experiences with the organization.

"We hope that this logo becomes a visual representation that instills pride in our college from our students, from our community and from our alumni," said Terry Murrell, president of Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Also on display was the new front entrance of the Dr. Robert E. Kiser building, the main building of the Sioux City WITCC campus.

In 2021 WITCC remodeled the admissions, student services, student financial services, and the entryway to create a more centralized location for students. Rohlena said the space also hosts the college's food pantry, mental health services and medical clinic.

Some of the other highlights of the space include a coffee shop, a waterfall showcasing the new logo, numerous windows and flexible seating.

Murrell said the college wanted to make a welcoming environment for the students and say to them "We're glad you're here, we want you to be here, and we're going to try to put the resources in front of you to help you be successful."

Down the hallway from the admissions area are a few other new additions.

An esports arena was constructed in the spring when the college announced it would be adding esports to its athletic offerings. The arena is utilized for daily practices and competitions four times a week, according to a news release. Currently, there are 23 students in the program.

"This means the world to me," said Mike Craig, one of the esports coaches. "I love it because it provides a safe space."

He said the university is creating an environment that is welcoming and inviting to students. Providing this opportunity for students who may not be interested in traditional athletics can motivate them to perform well in school, Craig said.

"We do have GPA requirements and scholarship opportunities," Craig said.

The other new addition to the building is the college's bookstore. Earlier this summer, the bookstore was relocated to the front of the Dr. Robert E. Kiser building.

"When they come into the campus and they see all of these improvements it gets them excited about coming to college, it gets them excited about belonging to this community and it makes them feel like they're a part of something," Rohlena said.