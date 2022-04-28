 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western Iowa Tech Community College announces 12th annual car show

Western Iowa Tech show car (copy)

Shown in this undated photo is a "before" picture of the 1966 Chevy C10 pickup truck that Western Iowa Tech Community College automotive technology and auto body students rebuilt for display at a 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Automobile enthusiasts of every kind have a chance to indulge themselves this coming week. 

On Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Western Iowa Tech Community College automotive programs are hosting their 12th annual "Show and Shine Car Show" in the campus' Parking Lot 4. According to a press release, community members are encouraged to bring their car or motorcycle as well.

"All makes and models are welcome," the release said. 

Those who attend the show can also check out what projects the WITCC automotive students have worked on over the course of the year. 

Western Iowa Tech logo

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

