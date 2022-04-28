Western Iowa Tech Community College announces 12th annual car show

SIOUX CITY -- Automobile enthusiasts of every kind have a chance to indulge themselves this coming week.

On Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Western Iowa Tech Community College automotive programs are hosting their 12th annual "Show and Shine Car Show" in the campus' Parking Lot 4. According to a press release, community members are encouraged to bring their car or motorcycle as well.

"All makes and models are welcome," the release said.

Those who attend the show can also check out what projects the WITCC automotive students have worked on over the course of the year.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.