Western Iowa Tech Community College has new board members, new president

Russell Wray

On April 22, 2022, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) announced that it had appointed Russell Wray as the new President of the Board of Directors. 

 Photo courtesy of Western Iowa Tech Community College

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College's board has a whole new slate of members.

On Friday morning, the school shared a press release announcing that Russell Wray had been appointed the new president of the board of directors. "Formerly the Vice-President, Wray joined the Board in 1997," the release said.

In addition to Wray's appointment, Tricia Sutherland, who has been a board member since 2019, was named the new vice-president.

The release then concludes by noting that WITCC will also have four new members: Bill Anderson, District 2; Blanca Martinez, District 3, Linnea Fletcher, District 4; Al Aymar, District 7.

Western Iowa Tech logo
