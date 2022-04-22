Western Iowa Tech Community College has new board members, new president

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College's board has a whole new slate of members.
On Friday morning, the school shared a press release announcing that Russell Wray had been appointed the new president of the board of directors. "Formerly the Vice-President, Wray joined the Board in 1997," the release said.
In addition to Wray's appointment, Tricia Sutherland, who has been a board member since 2019, was named the new vice-president.
The release then concludes by noting that WITCC will also have four new members: Bill Anderson, District 2; Blanca Martinez, District 3, Linnea Fletcher, District 4; Al Aymar, District 7.