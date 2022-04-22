Western Iowa Tech Community College names new board members, president

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College's board has a whole new slate of members.

On Friday morning, the school shared a press release announcing that Russell Wray had been appointed the new president of the board of directors. "Formerly the Vice-President, Wray joined the Board in 1997," the release said.

In addition to Wray's appointment, Tricia Sutherland, who has been a board of directors member since 2019, was named the new vice president.

The release then concludes by noting that WITCC will also have four new members: Bill Anderson, District 2; Blanca Martinez, District 3, Linnea Fletcher, District 4; Al Aymar, District 7.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

