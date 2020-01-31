Western Iowa Tech Community College says internships secured for international students

SIOUX CITY -- Internships have been secured for all international students currently attending Western Iowa Tech Community College under a federal student visa program, enabling them to stay in Sioux City and continue their studies, a college official said.

Students in the J-1 Student Study Program were required to have internships by Friday or return to their homes in Brazil and Chile.

"The program administrators have been doing nothing but working on finding placements for the students," WITCC director of marketing and publications Andrea Rohlena said. "We are committed to making this a successful program for our students."

Rohlena said that as of Tuesday, all students in the program had placements, though the U.S. State Department, which oversees the program that grants J-1 visas to international students to study in the United States, is reviewing the internships for compliance with program guidelines.

"We are striving for a Jan. 31 completion of activities and understand that some modifications may extend beyond this deadline. This remains a fluid process," a State Department official said.

Social advocacy groups have said the students were subjected to human rights abuses, and they continue to monitor the situation.