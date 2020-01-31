Western Iowa Tech Community College says internships secured for international students

SIOUX CITY -- Internships have been secured for all international students currently attending Western Iowa Tech Community College under a federal student visa program, enabling them to stay in Sioux City and continue their studies, a college official said.
Students in the J-1 Student Study Program were required to have internships by Friday or return to their homes in Brazil and Chile.
"The program administrators have been doing nothing but working on finding placements for the students," WITCC director of marketing and publications Andrea Rohlena said. "We are committed to making this a successful program for our students."
Rohlena said that as of Tuesday, all students in the program had placements, though the U.S. State Department, which oversees the program that grants J-1 visas to international students to study in the United States, is reviewing the internships for compliance with program guidelines.
"We are striving for a Jan. 31 completion of activities and understand that some modifications may extend beyond this deadline. This remains a fluid process," a State Department official said.
Social advocacy groups have said the students were subjected to human rights abuses, and they continue to monitor the situation.
David Goodner, a member of Iowa City-based Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and The Catholic Worker, said there had been little contact with students this week. At one time, he said, 11 of them were hoping for a better deal and were willing to go home if necessary, "but it's possible some or all may have taken the internships and tried to make lemonade out of the rotten fruit they were sold. Compliance doesn't necessarily mean consent."
Rohlena said Thursday that none of the international students had asked to go home.
The advocacy groups have taken issue with how the 57 students have been treated since their arrival in Sioux City in July and August to study in WITCC's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs. Under terms of the visa program, the students must work at an internship in their field of study in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees.
Students told the media in January that some of them worked up to 50 hours a week and weren't paid for overtime they worked at factory jobs set up through the school as internships.
Advocates said the jobs had little to do with the students' field of study and that they were basically being charged to pay for their scholarships through income withholding. Advocates said the arrangement amounted to wage theft and debt bondage.
In November, WITCC tweaked the internship program after the State Department visited and determined the internships lacked variety in their experiences.
Goodner said he was curious to see if federal officials would approve college-arranged internships at Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart.
"Even if they are, it's important that everybody understands half of the students' wages will still be garnished to repay fees equal to tuition, housing, food, books, etc.," Goodner said.
Citing student privacy, a State Department official said the department would not release the locations of the students' internships.
Rohlena said some of the students would work as interns for the college, the rest at local businesses. Students are not allowed to work until their internships have gained State Department approval, she said.
In the meantime, the college is working to improve communications with the international students, Rohlena said. College officials have said miscommunications led the students to believe that WITCC would provide food during their stay in Sioux City. The college has said a free meal plan never was promised.
When students were asked to quit their internships in November after the State Department review, some ran out of money to buy food and said the college threatened to send them home when they complained.
College officials have denied making those threats.
Rohlena said the college is now providing the students Hy-Vee gift cards, and they can eat breakfast and lunch at the campus cafeteria at WITCC's expense.
In hindsight, Rohlena said, the college moved too fast to implement the program, and that rush resulted in errors that led to negative consequences for the students.
"That's on us," Rohlena said. "That was certainly a mistake that we made."