Western Iowa Tech pledges help for international students who claim they were victimized

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College's president on Tuesday pledged support for a group of international students who have said they were forced to work long hours in an internship program and still were left without enough money to buy food.
The college will work with the students to establish a meal plan and find them internships, President Terry Murrell told the media and dozens of others gathered Tuesday at a news conference on the Sioux City campus.
"From the very beginning we have been working to help these students and make this a positive experience for them," Murrell said.
On Monday, a group of students from Brazil and Chile publicly aired complaints that some of them were working up to 50 hours a week and weren't paid for overtime they worked at jobs set up through the school as internships. Social advocates said the students had been used as a cheap source of labor in exchange for their education and that, in essence, they were being forced to work to repay their scholarships. Some said they were being billed by the college for their tuition and other expenses.
The students also said they had been told months ago that WITCC would pay for their food costs while attending school, but the college has not done so. They alleged that college officials had threatened to take their visas and send them home when they complained.
Murrell said he heard of those concerns for the first time on Monday.
"Certainly we knew that things weren't perfect with the program," he said. "We knew early on these weren't optimal jobs for these students to be in."
Under the J-1 Student Study Program, students obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department to study at the school. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.
WITCC offered the program for the first time last fall, and 60 students arrived in Sioux City in July and August to study in the school's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs. Through J&L Staffing and Recruiting, a Sioux City job placement service, many students secured employment at Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in North Sioux City, and Tur-Pak Foods, a food processor in Sioux City.
Students received a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and an additional $7.75 per hour was paid to WITCC as part of the students' scholarship to pay for their tuition and housing. Advocates said the jobs had little to do with the students' field of study and that they were basically being charged to pay for their scholarships through income withholding.
"With all due respect, WIT president Terry Murrell talked out of both sides of his mouth," David Goodner, a member of Iowa City advocacy groups The Catholic Worker and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, said of the president's comments Tuesday. "On the one hand, he claimed international students have not and will not be charged for tuition, housing and other fees. On the other hand, he confirmed that the internships were designed from the beginning to garnish all of the international students' hourly wages earned in excess of the state minimum wage in order to pay back the students' $13,000-a-year scholarships."
Murrell said WITCC has not asked students to pay tuition and housing out of their own pockets. Some students have received billing statements, and Murrell said he was not sure why.
"We're not charging the students," he said. "We've never charged the students. The students are not and have not been charged for anything in this program."
In November, WITCC tweaked the program after the State Department visited and determined the internships lacked variety in their experiences. WITCC asked the students to quit their jobs at Royal Canin and Tur-Pak, and, without income, many lacked money to buy food, especially over the Christmas break.
Students said that when they were recruited to the program, meals were included. In an invitation letter sent to one of the students, a WITCC official said meals would be provided by the college.
Murrell said a free meal plan was never promised, and WITCC had failed to clarify expectations of students at the program's outset.
"It has become clear there was a breakdown in communication regarding food and meals," Murrell said.
A small group of international students who attended the news conference Tuesday declined to be interviewed, but said they were never told by the college that meals were included in the program.
Murrell said international students were given gift cards and access to the college's food pantry during the fall. He said WITCC officials would soon meet with them to finalize a meal plan under which the college will provide food, though under the J-1 visa program, the school is not required to do so.
He said five students in November accepted WITCC's offer to pay for their airfare home after leaving the program.
WITCC continues to seek internships for the remaining students, who, under terms of the visa program, must have an internship by Jan. 31 or return to their home countries. Murrell said 43 students now have internships, and seven remain. The program has been expanded to include other areas of study, broadening the possibilities for internships.
"We are aggressively pursuing these internships as we want these students to be successful," Murrell said.
Moving forward, Murrell said WIT hopes to improve communications with the international students to make sure they understand the requirements. For now, he said, WIT will focus on helping the current students succeed and is not recruiting new students to the program.
"We're reassessing everything right now," he said. "I don't foresee anytime in the near future that we will be recruiting students."