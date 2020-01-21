Western Iowa Tech pledges help for international students who say they were victimized

Murrell said he heard of those concerns for the first time on Monday.

"Certainly we knew that things weren't perfect with the program," he said. "We knew early on these weren't optimal jobs for these students to be in."

Under the J-1 Student Study Program, students obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department to study at the school. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.

WITCC offered the program for the first time last fall, and 60 students arrived in Sioux City in July and August to study in the school's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs. Through J&L Staffing and Recruiting, a Sioux City job placement service, many students secured employment at Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in North Sioux City, and Tur-Pak Foods, a food processor in Sioux City.

Students received a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and an additional $7.75 per hour was paid to WITCC as part of the students' scholarship to pay for their tuition and housing. Advocates said the jobs had little to do with the students' field of study and that they were basically being charged to pay for their scholarships through income withholding.