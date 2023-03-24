Davenport school officials are supplying information to parents related to the closure of three elementary schools.

District officials posted a reminder on their transfer options related to changes to elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year.

Those boundaries were redrawn following the decision to close Washington, Buchanan and Monroe elementary schools at the end of this school year, which was approved by the board in December. In early February, the district sent out letters, notifying families of which elementary building their students will attend next year.

Families wishing to attend a school outside of their attendance boundary — other than their assigned school — must complete the online Request for Transfer Option (TO) form by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.

Forms can be found at https://bit.ly/3KyDoEI.

Students currently enrolled in a school through a transfer option must reapply for the 2023-24 school year.

District officials will review and grant transfer option requests based on available space, and they will be prioritized, based on Davenport's 2023-2024 Elementary Registration Guidelines. These guidelines can be found online at https://bit.ly/3kquu1q.

Officials will begin contacting families with the results of their requests on April 1, according to the elementary registration plan.

Those who need help completing the online form or need access to technology may contact or visit any district elementary building for assistance. Families who did not receive a letter from the district may inquire with their elementary student's current school.

