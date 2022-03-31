Wioodbury County supervisors cut proposed pay raises for elected officials

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday slashed proposed salary increases for the county attorney, auditor, sheriff and treasurer after a lengthy, heated debate between the elected officials.

By a 3-2 vote, the supervisors nixed the county compensation board's recommendations of a 31.35 percent raise for first-term Sheriff Chad Sheehan, a 13 percent raise for Attorney P.J. Jennings and nine percent increases for Auditor Pat Gill and Treasurer Tina Bertrand.

Instead, the majority of supervisors reduced the proposed increases by roughly 45%. As a result, the auditor and treasurer will each receive 5 percent raises, the attorney's pay will increase by 7.22 percent and the sheriff's salary will grow by 17.4 percent.

Iowa law prohibits elected county officials from setting their own pay. Compensation boards, which are appointed by the elected officials, recommend proposals, with the supervisors having the option to approve them or increase or decrease the recommendations by the same percentage for all the elected officials.

The compensation board also recommended a 22 percent raise for each of the five supervisors. Led by Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, though, the supervisors at their Jan. 11 meeting voted, 3-2, to forgo a pay raise for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

At the end of Tuesday's meeting, Gill told board members the manner in which they separated the compensation board's proposed pay increases for the supervisors and the other elected officials was not allowed under state law.

Gill said the code section that Taylor referenced in the January decision states “the board of supervisors may adopt a decrease in compensation paid to the supervisors irrespective of county compensation board recommendation compensation schedule.” Gill said the language does not allow the board to simply deny an increase. The auditor said he believes Supervisor Matthew Ung’s proposal to reduce the supervisors salaries by $5,000 was the only legal way presented to achieve that goal.

Tuesday's vote came after a lengthy, heated debate among the elected officials and after a series of other pay proposals had failed.

Taylor, who decried the compensation board's recommendations as the “largest pay increase in Woodbury County history,” He joined with Keith Radig and Justin Wright in voting for the greatly reduced raises while supervisors Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung voted against the measure.

Opponents argued the compensation board's recommendations were fiscally irresponsible at a time when the supervisors had struggled to avoid an increase in property taxes in next year's budget. They also contended the higher salaries would have been unfair to other county employees whose pay is scheduled to increase at a lower rate next year.

Elected officials felt the compensation board's proposal were not only fair, but necessary, due to historically-low salaries and rising inflation. In addition, they pointed out that the supervisors' action Tuesday also impacts the 13 deputies across the four departments whose salaries are based on a percentage of the elected official's pay.

Sheehan said the sheriff's chief deputies and the jail administrator are paid at 75 percent of his salary, which is currently set at $118,381. He said the increases would help retain five deputies with with more than 130 years of combined experience.

“There is a big difference between being fiscally responsible, and cheap, I sure hope they don’t go cheap on public safety,” Sheehan told the supervisors, citing an unidentified local business owner.

The sheriff presented a 20-year comparison of average annual increases for elected officials and wage plan employees. Over the last 20 years, wage plan employees had an average increase of 2.9 percent, while the auditor averaged 2.56 percent, treasurer averaged 2.78 percent, county attorney averaged 2.88 percent and the sheriff averaged 3.87 percent.

The plan adopted Tuesday will increase Sheehan's salary to around $138,980, compared to around $155,493 under the compensation board's recommendation.

Compensation Board Chair Douglas Phillips attributed the recommended raise for Sheehan to provisions in "Back the Blue," a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June that requires compensation boards to set sheriff salaries based on police chief salaries in cities with comparable populations. Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller is currently paid around $155,067.

Under the raises adopted by the supervisors Tuesday, Jennings' salary would increase from $140,350.25 to $150,483 in the next budget year. Gill and Bertrand, who are each paid around $96,000 would see their salaries increase to about $101,000.

The supervisors set the elected officials pay as they approved the fiscal 2023 budget. The budget has tax rates of $7.15 for urban and $9.61 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation. That's a 2 cents decrease for both from the FY22 budget.

Taylor said the board did hard work to decrease the tax levy, and it would be unfair to say yes to these wages after denying increases to nearly 400 employees.

“It’s an issue of fundamental fairness,” he said.

The board considered four scenarios for elected officials pay, which included adopting the compensation board's recommendations, reducing the proposed increases by 11.11 percent, cutting the increases by around 55 percent.

Radig initially said he would only support a 50 percent reduction. He said Woodbury County ranks 73 out of 99 counties in Iowa for median wages so that’s why the county’s wages have lagged.

Wright said cutting the proposed raises produces savings for taxpayers, no matter how small. The 45 percent reduction saves the county roughly $150,000, which will be placed in reserves.

He said regular people don’t get six-figure salaries and asked how the elected officials believe the reduced pay raises are unfair. Sheehan responded by saying he was not upset about his own salary and would donate the entire increase in pay, but said compared to others who are doing the same work, it is not adequate.

“Put your name on the ballot, come apply for the sheriff’s office, most people won’t risk it, [the deputies] risk it all every day,” the sheriff told the supervisors. “Most people won’t put the skin in the game but then they’ll complain because they think somebody else has it better than them.”

De Witt apologized to the elected officials for the reduced salary increases, saying the board is “continuing to kick the can down the road,” for a future board to deal with. He said the board achieved their goal of keeping the levy flat, so there is no reason to avoid the full compensation board suggestion.

Ung said he would have supported reducing the recommended raises by 11.11 percent. He added the budget was not a factor in the decision due to the minimal amount of money saved by any of the options.

Budget Director Dennis Butler also suggested the board accept the 11.11 percent decrease.

