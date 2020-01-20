WIT students raise labor issues with college

SIOUX CITY -- After unsuccessfully searching for two years to find a job as a chemical engineer in his native Brazil, Antonio Diego came to Sioux City to further his education so he could return home and provide for his wife and young daughter.

He arrived in July, taking part in a J-1 Student Study Program at Western Iowa Tech Community College, in which he obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department to study robotic and automation at WIT. In return for a scholarship that paid his tuition, housing and other fees, he would be required to work at an internship that would give him experience in his field of study.

Everything was great when he arrived, he said, then worsened in August, when he began work at Royal Canin, a pet food manufacturer in North Sioux City, where his job duties included carrying 50-pound bags of rice and corn.

Soon, he said, he and other students were working as many as 50 hours a week there or at Tur-Pak, a food processing plant located near Sioux Gateway Airport. Many worked overnight shifts up to 12 hours long and returned to their on-campus housing an hour before classes began in the morning.

"We almost didn't have time to sleep," Diego said. "They told us we would arrive here and work in something in robotics and automation and it didn't happen."