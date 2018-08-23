SIOUX CITY -- There was a red carpet entrance with Sioux City teachers acting as paparazzi by taking pictures of entering pupils, and lots of other ways the first day of school dawned on Thursday in Northwest Iowa.
The red carpet treatment at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City also involved teachers asking young students for autographs, high-fiving them and ringing bells as they entered the main entrance. A huge gathering of pupils gave the flash mob treatment as the recent hit song "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors played.
"Today we just wanted our kids to be the stars of the show," Principal Stacie Henderson said.
Henderson said the goal was to show students how excited school personnel were to begin the new year, and to make the pupils feel valued and comfortable, which she said makes them more likely to learn well than if feeling disaffected.
"What students see, feel and hear on Day One is crucial for Days Two to 180," Henderson said.
"Our goal is to make the school a place kids want to be."
Fifth-grader Jy'Den Sullivan liked the red carpet greeting.
"It was nice, because everybody got a greeting from a teacher," Sullivan said.
The first full day of 2018-19 classes in the Sioux City School District and for other Iowa districts arrived Thursday, per a state law. In the metro area, classes began in Nebraska on Aug. 15 and South Dakota on Aug. 16, so Iowa starts last.
The Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system in Sioux City also began classes in the grades K-8 buildings, plus for freshman at Bishop Heelan High School. The older high-schoolers will begin at Heelan on Friday.
The Catholic system in the city includes renovations at Holy Cross School and technology at Mater Dei School. During the morning at the Blessed Sacrament Center of Holy Cross School, pupils Abby Demers and Gregory Bogenrief quickly took in the upgrades.
"It looked great," Bogenrief said, adding that he most noticed the new carpeting and paint in all rooms.
"With the renovations, it is going to be a good place," Demers added.
Bogenrief likes science best, but said he hopes the coursework ramps up slowly.
"I was thinking this morning, 'Oh no, I hope we don't have homework today,' " Bogenrief said.
Demers said the best thing about sixth grade is how Holy Cross students will move to many teachers for the differing subjects.
"This year we get to switch classes, so that will be fun," Demers said.
Back at Liberty Elementary school, second-grader Teara Jordan said she's most ready to return to physical education, music and science.
"I was excited to see all the teachers again," Jordan said.
Principal Henderson by 9 a.m. had left the entrance festivities for the task of explaining key details of the school year to a group of kindergarten parents in the lunch room. With the use of an interpreter, Henderson shared how students should be dropped off and picked up, plus information on school rules.
"We have 775 students in our school, and we want them all to be safe...Our number one priority is your student's safety and your student's learning," she said.