SIOUX CITY -- With a pitch from Major League Baseball, there will be finally be lights at the three Sioux City public high school baseball fields.
For decades, West, North and East had to start their home baseball games early enough so they would finish before sunset. The lack of lights also kept the schools from hosting some district and substate playoff games.
Brad Krommenhoek, who played third base and pitched at North High through 1990, has long seen the need for lights. He described some games that had to be called off in late innings due to dark conditions.
"It is a phenomenally big deal. It is generations in the making," Krommenhoek said.
The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will announce Saturday that it has been awarded a $192,000 grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, the grant program supported by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The fund is designed to promote youth baseball and softball participation.
The school district and private donors will provide additional funding for the project, which has an estimated cost of $600,000 to $650,000.
“Funding for baseball lights at our three Sioux City high schools has been 40 years in the making,” said Kari Treinen, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation executive director.
This summer, on days with varsity doubleheaders, the first games routinely began at 4 p.m., in order to get two games in before sunset.
The lights should be in place by next spring, in time for the next season. For Krommenhoek, that means he'll get to see his twin sons, Hunter and Hudson Krommenhoek, play their North senior seasons under the lights next summer.
"I'll get to enjoy the experience, night baseball, with my sons. I'll continue to go to more games (in following years)," he said.
All other city fields for outdoor sports have lighting, covering the sports of football, soccer and softball.
In November, the school board discussed financing for the baseball lights. The district will contribute $300,000 for the project, said Brian Fahrendholz, district's director of operations and maintenance. Additional funds will come from private local donors, including MidAmerican Energy, Scheels and Thompson Electric, and booster clubs for the three high school teams. Each team will put in $25,000.
"Everybody has their alma mater behind this," Krommenhoek said.
Musco Lighting, Inc. will install the lights for the three fields. The Oskaloosa, Iowa-based company has provided lights for a wide range of athletic venues, from college football stadiums tot he Dakota International Speedway, as well as the Statue of Liberty and the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Cathy Bradley, executive director of the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, described Musco as a good partner for essential projects nationwide.
“On behalf of Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, we thank the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation for spearheading this much-needed and long-awaited project to extend the use of the fields and allow more players to participate at the older age levels," Bradley said.
Each Sioux City baseball program has three teams, serving about 180 players, plus nine spring and fall league teams serving 100 players. Travel and community teams also may use the fields.
The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is a non-profit organization created to support excellence in education for the Sioux City Community School District.