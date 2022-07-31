With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program

SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall.

In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.

The USDA ended the universal school lunch program on June 30, after funding for the program expired.

Before the pandemic, almost 70 percent of students in the Sioux City public school district qualified for free and reduced meals. This fall, families must reapply for the program. Those who don't qualify will have to pay full price for the meals or bring their lunch from home.

The district did not provide an estimate of how many students will no longer be eligible for free lunches. Based on 30 percent of the district's enrollment of about 15,000, the number could be as high as 4,500 students, though.

For the 2022-23 school year, the full price will be $2.05 for breakfast and $3.05 for lunch at the elementary schools, $2.20 for breakfast and $3.40 for lunch at the middle schools and $2.25 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch at the high schools.

Families who earn less than 130 percent of the poverty level are eligible for free meals and those between 130 and 185 percent qualify for reduced-price meals.

A family of four that has a household income of less than $51,338 annual would qualify for reduced meals and if the household income for the same family is less than $36,075 they would qualify for free meals.

Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, believes the loss of the universal free lunch program will impact smaller districts in the region, places with lower poverty rates and families that make slightly more than the eligibility guidelines.

“Their free and reduced rate is lower, so the effects that we could see could be outside Sioux City itself and in some of our rural communities where there is a little more distance to get to a food pantry,” he said.

With high inflation, many of those families may need to turn to local food pantries to supplement their meal plans, he said.

The Sioux City district will continue to offer free meals for all students in nine schools, under provisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision program. The program helps schools in low-income areas serve breakfast and lunch at no cost, based on the percentage of low-income students.

The schools that qualify are Bryant, Hunt, Irving, Liberty, Loess Hills, Morningside STEM, Spalding Park and Unity elementary schools and West Middle School.

Rich Luze, Sioux City food service supervisor, said he was surprised the universal free lunch program ended, saying the federal government should have kept it. Nationally, it cost $18 billion to provide free meals to all students. Despite the hefty figure, he said other nationwide programs have received much more.

The Sioux City district's meal prices are based on the average yearly movement before the release of a state formula that dictates minimum school meal prices.

For a family with two high school students, for example, breakfast and lunch every school day in September will cost $218.50.

“$3.50 for a five-item meal, I don’t think is out of line,” Luze said.

District officials fear that students who must pay the full cost of a meal could end up with negative balances in their accounts.

In the Sioux City district, an elementary student's account can go as far negative as $15.30, a middle school account can go as far negative as $16.80, and a high school account can go as far negative as $17.25. The district is required to feed students with unpaid balances. But once an account goes into the red, those students are only allowed to choose a peanut butter or cheese sandwich, fruit or vegetable, and milk.

Before the pandemic, the district had a negative balance of $32,000 for school meals. Like the rest of the nation, the district was falling further and further “into the hole,” he said.

Luze worries the higher costs for groceries, gas and other items families face will lead to some balances going even further into the red. He said other school meal directors in Iowa also are worried.

“Their fear is that they’ll triple, if not quadruple, their negative balances before December,” he said. “If that’s the case, we would be pushing $90,000 to $100,000 in the hole.”

Luze said parents could prioritize paying for other expenses over school lunches.

They may think, “you’re not going to starve my student,” he said.

In addition to the end of universal free school lunches, supply chain issues continue to be a problem for districts like Sioux City. A waiver allowing districts more flexibility with school meal nutrition rules was extended in June for the 2022-23 school year. The waiver protects local programs from being penalized if shortages prevented them from meeting certain meal requirements.

Luze said it remains a challenge to find the proper products for school meals. In 2021, when the Journal first spoke with Luze about the shortage, the problem was snowballing, but the district was able to prevent drastic meal changes. Now, the issue continues to worsen. Luze said it may be June 2023 before the supply chains improve.