Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy who also plays for Sioux City Bandits visits local schools

SIOUX CITY -- Students throughout the county got the opportunity to meet with two Sioux City Bandits players, and receive free tickets to Saturday’s Kid’s Night game against Salina Liberty.

Devin Groenhagen has been visiting Woodbury County schools to talk about being a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy and a defensive end for the indoor football team.

On Wednesday, Groenhagen and defensive back Kamar Greenhouse visited Lawton-Bronson Elementary and Westwood Community Schools to speak with students.

Groenhagen said it is not often the Bandits get to visit with Siouxland students.

He said football has an impact on many people's lives and all of the players are who they are because of it.

"I do this for friends, family and to put smiles to people's faces," he said. "If we can bring a little bit of joy to people here, that's why we do it."

All tickets being given out were donated by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies. Groenhagen will visit 10 county schools to talk with the students and share his experiences in the two different careers.

The Bandits, who are currently unbeaten this season, will face the Salina Liberty on Saturday at the Tyson Events Center.

