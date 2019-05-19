Global leaders in the making

Every year, the World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute brings together some of the state's top STEM high school students.

In addition to submitting research projects and getting feedback from world experts, students also participate in interactive classes and labs.

All students who participate in the Iowa Youth Institute automatically receive a $500 scholarship to Iowa State University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

This year, Bryan Cruz, Colin Houts and Beverly Vetzel represented Sioux City's West High School; Lindsey Kopp, Lien Tran and Tinh Tran represented North High School; and Giselle Gonzalez represented East High School.