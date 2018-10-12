Try 1 month for 99¢
Morningside College homecoming royalty 2018

Morningside College seniors Nicole Yablonski and Brock Bourek were crowned the 2018 homecoming queen and king during coronation ceremonies held in Eppley Auditorium on October 9.

Yablonski, from Omaha, is a music education major at Morningside. Bourek, from Columbus, Nebraska, is majoring in theatre and arts administration.

The Morningside Mustangs homecoming football game against Doane will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.

Other candidates for queen were Rylee Frake from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Kayla Kirchhoff from Lewis, Iowa; Megan Maaske from Woodbine, Iowa; Ons Souissi from Tunisia; and Alisia Woodward from Waterloo, Iowa.

Other candidates for king were Jackson Allen from Fort Collins, Colorado; Hunter Davis from Spirit Lake, Iowa; Alex Harrison from Tallahassee, Florida; Nickolas Madsen from Le Mars, Iowa; and Anthony Patton from Lincoln, Nebraska.

