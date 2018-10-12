SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College seniors Nicole Yablonski and Brock Bourek were crowned the 2018 homecoming queen and king during coronation ceremonies held Tuesday.
Yablonski, from Omaha, is a music education major at Morningside. Bourek, from Columbus, Nebraska, is majoring in theatre and arts administration.
The Morningside Mustangs homecoming football game against Doane will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City.
Other candidates for queen were Rylee Frake from Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Kayla Kirchhoff from Lewis, Iowa; Megan Maaske from Woodbine, Iowa; Ons Souissi from Tunisia; and Alisia Woodward from Waterloo, Iowa.
Other candidates for king were Jackson Allen from Fort Collins, Colorado; Hunter Davis from Spirit Lake, Iowa; Alex Harrison from Tallahassee, Florida; Nickolas Madsen from Le Mars, Iowa; and Anthony Patton from Lincoln, Nebraska.