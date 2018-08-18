SIOUX CITY -- Fueled by pancakes and sausage, listening to a tour by teachers and still sharing the company of her parents, Vanessa Niz Fletes was more ready for kindergarten than she was one day earlier.
Gathering at Unity Elementary School for an introduction for how a first full year of school will go, Niz Fletes was among roughly two-thirds of the 87 registered Unity kindergartners who came to a special orientation on Thursday. Niz Feltes, who is 5, said she is most enthused to ride a bus and learn numbers.
"I am excited," she said.
The first full day of classes at the Sioux City School District and for other Iowa districts comes on Aug. 23. In the metro area, classes began in Nebraska on Wednesday and South Dakota on Thursday, so Iowa starts last.
Unity Elementary Principal Eric Kilburn said this was the second year of the one-hour session to acclimate kindergartners into what can be a scary new world for some.
"We want to treat them a little more specially and with some delicacy, to let them know what a great place this is," Kilburn said in an interview near the end of the event, while children walked the building with the three kindergarten teachers and a transitional kindergarten teacher.
The Boo-Hoo/Yahoo celebration was named out of recognition that some children may cry and others may be pumped to leave their homes for the first of 13 years of full-time schooling.
"I was more or less crying when I went to kindergarten," parent Megan Christiansen said. She attended Thursday's event with son Bradyn Van Maanen.
Bradyn is firmly in the "yahoo" camp.
"He has been waiting for this day. He is ready," Christiansen said.
Van Maanen said he'd love it if "monsters" were a school subject, and likes that the kindergarten schedule looks full.
"There is (only) a little bit of rest time. Because I hate rest time," he said.
There was a festive air in the commons area, with tables and balloons in the maroon and white Unity school colors, breakfast food options and pop music such as "Happy" by Pharrell Williams and Dua Lipa. Kids batted balloons around prior to teachers Paige Versluis, Janelle Poulson, Stacy Karrer and Jean Farley-Wamberg calling the names of their students for a tour.
Kilburn pointed out for parents such key details as a changed student drop-off process and how a room off the commons holds school supplies and clothes for people with a need for those. He then amped up his delivery.
"I am ridiculously excited to see you all," Kilburn said. "Can you guys give me a big scream?"
A huge reply of young voices filled the school, at 1901 Unity Ave.
Kilburn added, "Can you say, 'Yahoo!'?"
The kids delivered.
Logan Lovsmith was attending with a daughter, Magdalena Gutierrez.
"She is looking forward to (school). Her older brother just went through it, he is a year older. But the big school makes her apprehensive," Lovsmith said.
He said that's why the event was a smart thing for school officials to offer, so children such as Gutierrez could get their feet wet in a new environment.
"Just seeing the way the principal interacted with people and kids giving him high-fives, it shows that people here are nice and it is a fun place to go to school," Lovsmith said.