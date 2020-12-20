Eight counties in Northwest Iowa, two in Southeast South Dakota add COVID deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Eight counties in Northwest Iowa and two in Southeast South Dakota suffered additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
Woodbury County tallied another two deaths attributed to COVID-19 Sunday, following the four deaths on Saturday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
The county's death toll now stands at 159, the highest in the region by far and the fourth-highest in the state, behind only Polk, Linn and Black Hawk counties.
Union County, South Dakota, also recorded two deaths Sunday, bringing the toll there to 30, while Yankton County added one, making the toll 23, according to South Dakota Department of Health data.
Osceola County added one death Sunday, making the toll there six. Sioux County also added one, making the toll there 41; Plymouth County added two, making the toll 46; Sac County added one, making the toll 11; Monona County added one, making the toll 14; Clay County (Iowa) added one, making the toll 11; and Crawford County added one, making the toll 17.
Support Local Journalism
Another 40 infections were added in Woodbury County Sunday; the daily tally of new infections has continued its downward trend from the high numbers seen in November.
More than 11 percent of Woodbury County's population -- 11,826 people -- have had known infections since the outbreak began. Of those, about 84 percent are considered recovered.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Sioux City has also shown improvement. As of Sunday, 34 patients were hospitalized in the city because of the virus, while another 16 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized primarily because of another health issue, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
The percentage of tests coming back positive in the region has dipped somewhat, but remains stubbornly high in many counties. Crawford County, with 22.3 percent, currently has the second-highest two-week percentage in the state. Buena Vista County has the eighth-highest percentage in the state, 21.2, while Cherokee has the 10th-highest, 20.2, and Ida has the 11th-highest, at 20.1 percent, according to IDPH data.
All other counties in the region have positivity rates under 20 percent but above 10 percent, well above the 4 to 5 percent goal suggested recently by Siouxland District Health.
Union and Clay counties in Southeast South Dakota have positive percentages comparable to much of Northwest Iowa -- 18.6 and 17.4 percent, respectively -- while Yankton County's positivity rate is 22.8 percent.
Positivity percentages are more difficult to ascertain in Nebraska counties due to different state reporting standards. In absolute (non-percentage) terms, Dakota County added 157 new infections during the last two weeks, while Cedar County tallied 133, Dixon County added 47, Thurston County added 86 and Wayne County added 82, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.