Eight new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, total stands at 980
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Dakota County rose by eight on Sunday, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department. 

The county's tally now stands at 980, and it remains one of the counties in Nebraska most-impacted by the virus. It's not known how many individuals in Dakota County may have recovered from the virus since it first appeared three weeks ago. Two deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded in the county. 

Statewide, Nebraska's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 5,326, though this figure has yet to be updated for Sunday. Seventy-six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, according to Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services

