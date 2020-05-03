Eight new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, total stands at 980

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Dakota County rose by eight on Sunday, according to a press release from the Dakota County Health Department.

The county's tally now stands at 980, and it remains one of the counties in Nebraska most-impacted by the virus. It's not known how many individuals in Dakota County may have recovered from the virus since it first appeared three weeks ago. Two deaths attributed to the virus have been recorded in the county.