Eighteenth Street to close for railroad crossing repairs

SIOUX CITY -- Eighteenth Street will close April 28 at the BNSF railroad crossing just west of Highway 75 so that repairs can be made to the crossing.
The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on April 28 and be completed at 5 p.m. the following day, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
