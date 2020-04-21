Eighteenth Street to close for railroad crossing repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Eighteenth Street will close April 28 at the BNSF railroad crossing just west of Highway 75 so that repairs can be made to the crossing.

The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on April 28 and be completed at 5 p.m. the following day, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.