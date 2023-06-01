Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — In order for an annual event to remain successful, it needs to have a sense of continuity, a bit of variety and, in the case of Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, plenty of great on-the-go grub.

At least that’s the formula used by the event’s site manager Becky Barnes.

“We have some trucks who are here every week, but we have a few trucks who rotate in and out due to availability,” Barnes said. “That keeps people coming back. We like familiar foods but we also want to try to something new on occasion.”

People will be flocking to Pearl Street Park, on the corner of Seventh and Pearl Streets, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday when Food Truck Fridays returns for its eighth season.

The popular event, sponsored by Seaboard Triumph Foods, Downtown Partners and the City of Sioux City, will run every Friday until Aug. 25.

Best known for being the site manager for the Sioux City Farmers Market, Barnes is a newcomer to Food Truck Fridays, though she is already a fan of its location.

“Pearl Street Park has a nice, casual atmosphere where a family can sit in the shade and have a little summertime picnic,” she said.

Indeed, young families are a common site at Food Truck Fridays, according to Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote.

“Initially, we thought we’d get the downtown workers,” she said. “You know, the city worker or the person who had an office nearby.”

Nowadays, food truck aficionados can be of any age and from all walks of life.

That’s because food trucks offer a wide variety of cuisines.

“Years ago, people associated food truck food as being you’d get from a county fair,” Cote said. “The selection is much greater than that.”

While you can still get plenty of carnival-like fare, there are also trucks featuring made-to-order tacos using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes.

Plus there are trucks with menus specializing in lighter, healthier fare.

“Food trucks are small businesses,” Cote explained. “They each have a dedicated fan base.”

Plus people will travel all over town for their favorite food truck fix.

With Food Truck Fridays, canny gourmands will have their choice of up to 10 different food trucks in one location.

Which is good news for Cote, who is a self-admitted foodie.

“I’d still be a Food Truck Fridays fan, with or without the Downtown Partners affiliation,” she said.

So, does Cote have any recommendations?

“It all depends on what I’m in the mood for,” she said. “Sometimes, I’ll go for food from a favorite food truck or I’ll try something new. Either way, I know I’ll get something delicious and satisfying.”