Election may revive Dakota County Jail expansion project

DAKOTA CITY -- A year ago, Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg was ready to break ground on a 112-bed jail expansion.

Holding a contract in which the county guaranteed 85 of those new beds to the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates at a daily rate that would enable to the county to pay off its construction debt, Kleinberg had soil borings done west of the current jail, and construction appeared to be imminent.

But $430,000 in design costs later, the project is on hold, or maybe dead altogether. There have been no discussions since the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in June voted 3-2 to decline an amended contract in which the Marshals pledged more money to help with rising construction costs.

Meanwhile, as construction on a new jail across the Missouri River in Sioux City progresses, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan has let the Marshals Service know he'd accept 85 or more federal inmates -- and at a lower cost -- once the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center opens next fall.

Tuesday's election could determine whether Dakota County can revive talks with federal officials. One of those commissioners who voted against the amended Marshals contract isn't running for re-election. A second one who voted no is on the ballot and faces challengers. Once the new member or members take a seat on the board in January, Kleinberg believes the project can be resurrected.

"The contract's still in place," Kleinberg said. "I think it will just go, if the Marshals (Service is) still on board."

That's a big if.

Because of rising construction costs and interest rates, the U.S. Justice Department is reconsidering contracting with local entities like Dakota County to add jail beds to house federal prisoners.

"We're trying to evaluate the needs of the government and what other options are available," said Christopher Barther, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, who had been working with Dakota County. "We are happy to entertain any option Dakota County might propose. Financially, whether the government would commit would depend on what's going on at the time. We don't know what the situation will be, so it's hard to give a definitive yes or no.

"Would we consider it? Absolutely."

Another possible factor: Woodbury County's new law enforcement center and 448-bed jail is expected to open in September. With the facility expected to have 100-150 beds or more available when it opens, Sheehan said he has let Barther know he's willing to discuss a deal.

"From my perspective, it would be more fiscally responsible to taxpayers to house those inmates in a jail that's already being constructed and going to be open," Sheehan said. "We'll have bed space available. If they would guarantee 85, we'd sign a contract today."

Woodbury County's interest has been noted, Barther said, but again, any future deals depend on what his superiors in Washington, D.C., ultimately decide.

"It's something we're considering," he said of Woodbury County's offer.

COUNTY INCOME SOURCE

The Marshals Service does not own or operate detention facilities and must contract with state and local governments to house prisoners who have been charged with crimes and are awaiting trial. Once sentenced, offenders are transferred to a federal prison.

Housing federal inmates is a source of income for counties that open bed space in their jails. The Marshals Service pays a per-day charge for each inmate, and counties usually guarantee a certain number of beds in return. In the Northern District of Iowa, which includes Woodbury County, the Marshals Service houses approximately 130 prisoners, most of them awaiting trial in federal court in Sioux City, in 11-12 jails in four states, Barther said. Marshals offices in Nebraska and South Dakota also seek to house dozens more prisoners in jails in the region.

To save on transportation costs, the Marshals sought to consolidate most of those inmates facing charges in Iowa into one facility closer to Sioux City. More than a year ago, after months of discussions between Kleinberg and the Marshals, Dakota County, which already houses 20-25 federal inmates in its current 136-bed jail, approved a contract in which it would house 85 federal prisoners per day for 10 years once the jail addition was built. The Marshals Service agreed to immediately begin paying an increased rate of $80 per day per inmate to house prisoners in Dakota City. Under terms of the contract, when the jail expansion opened, the rate would increase to $150 per day for 30 months, providing the county revenue to pay off its construction debt. After 30 months, the rate would return to $80.

Some county leaders saw it as a win-win. The increased daily rates would pay the costs of construction and the salaries of additional jail staff. Once the construction debt was paid off, Dakota County could see up to $1 million in annual revenues for housing federal inmates.

"The big sell on this was it's going to be paid for," county board president Robert Giese said. "In my opinion, the selling point is someday this would be a source of revenue with the new jail."

Giese and commissioner Scott Love were all in. Janet Gill, Larry Albenesius and Troy Launsby were more cautious, pointing out among other concerns that the board didn't have a firm estimate on construction costs, and without one couldn't determine how to secure the up-front financing to pay builders.

An initial architect's estimate placed the project's cost at $10.5 million-$11.25 million, later rising to $12.4 million-$13.5 million. Some board members worried costs could climb even higher and what would happen if the debt wasn't paid off in 30 months before the Marshals rate dropped from $150/day back to $80/day.

The Marshals offered an amended agreement, pledging to extend the $150/day rate to 40 months or until the jail was paid off, whichever came first, and pay for 85 beds per day regardless if they were all filled.

The county remained without a firm estimate on construction costs, and Gill, Albenesius and Launsby voted against the new agreement. Gill is not running for re-election, and Albenesius is one of four candidates seeking the two at-large seats up for election.

"By us not proceeding at the time, costs skyrocketed," Giese said. "It was a clear message that the current board wasn't interested in moving forward."

WOODBURY COUNTY SEEKS DEAL

Before Dakota County and the Marshals reached their initial deal, Sheehan thought he'd gotten a clear message that Woodbury County might be in the running for a new contract to house federal inmates. The two entities have long had an agreement, but Woodbury County's jail is often at capacity and unable to hold federal prisoners long-term.

"I know that's been a frustration for them," Sheehan said. "I've told them with the new jail, that would no longer be an issue."

Sheehan said he was led to believe Woodbury County might be able to secure federal funds for its new jail.

"We were under the impression there was potentially grant money we'd be able to compete for," Sheehan said. "They were certainly looking for a facility that would hold 100 or more inmates. I thought we'd be able to compete for that. I was surprised when the Dakota County deal was announced."

With Dakota County's deal perhaps dead, Sheehan said he continues to seek a commitment from the Marshals to house inmates in the new jail. It's in the best interests of the Marshals, and taxpayers, to do so, he said. Woodbury County's jail is already under construction and financed, the sheriff said, so there's no need for the Marshals to commit $150/day per inmate to Woodbury County. Sheehan said the county would settle for a rate less than what Dakota County was promised, saving the federal government millions of dollars.

"For us in Woodbury County, the jail is a done deal," Sheehan said. "I want to do what I can to offset the costs to the taxpayers. At some point, somebody in the Department of Justice or the U.S. Marshals Service is going to be accountable to taxpayers."

Barther said he expects to have more discussions with Sheehan in coming months as Woodbury County's new jail nears completion.

"I wouldn't expect them to commit to the federal government for space in a facility that isn't open yet," he said. "Obviously, Woodbury County having a larger jail being built would allow the Marshals Service to house a large number of inmates."

A Marshals commitment to Woodbury County wouldn't necessarily doom the chances for construction in Dakota County, and Kleinberg said there's no competition with Woodbury County to secure contracts with the Marshals.

"We both want to keep bad guys off the street," Kleinberg said.

Besides, it doesn't have to be an either/or situation for the Marshals Service, he said.

Kleinberg said the Marshals Service in Nebraska has interest in an expanded Dakota County Jail because Dakota City is closer to federal courthouses in Omaha and Lincoln than some of the jails currently housing offenders awaiting trial in Nebraska. Dakota County is also close enough to Sioux Falls to be a viable option for housing federal inmates from South Dakota. Both states are in constant need of jail beds.

"There are so many of those inmates," Kleinberg said.

It's why Kleinberg wants the new county board in January to reconsider the project. Building costs would need to be refigured, but the site is ready to go, and he believes construction could begin as soon as a contractor is able.

That will be a decision for the county board, Giese said.

"If I had to bet, it may come back then," Giese said. "I'd like to see it come back. First, we'll have to hear back from the Marshals. If they (the board) want to take another run at this, we need to have them (the Marshals Service) on board."

One thing is certain, the Marshals Service, at least for now, appears no closer to achieving the goal of holding a large number of inmates in one facility rather than having them scattered across the region.

"Unfortunately, the decision was made from Dakota County to pass," Barther said. "Had we moved forward in the initial phase, we'd be pretty close to being ready to house prisoners there."