ELECTION RESULTS: City, county and school seats in Siouxland counties

Voters across Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota on Tuesday elected candidates to a host of county and municipal positions.
Below are unofficial results, listed by state and county, in the Journal's circulation area. Bold face denotes winners in each race.
IOWA
Buena Vista County
Board of Supervisors District 4
Rhonda Ringgenberg (R) 5,950
Board of Supervisors District 5
Donald L. Altena (D) 4,533
Auditor
Susan Kennedy Lloyd (R) 6,069
Sheriff
Kory Elston (R) 6,294
Clay County
Board of Supervisors at large (vote for two)
Art L. Hamrick (R) 5,720; Randy Swanson (R) 6,615
Auditor
Ann Baschke (R) 7,369
Sheriff
Chris Raveling (R) 7.782
Cherokee County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Rick Mongan (R) 4,956
Board of Supervisors District 2
Linda Bindner (D) 1,857; Bryan Petersen (R) 4,034
Board of Supervisors District 5
Duane Mummert (R) 5,033
Auditor
Kris Glienke (R) 5,108
Sheriff
Derek Scott (R) 5,325
Recorder (to fill vacancy)
Samantha Boothby (R) 4,745
Crawford County
Board of Supervisors: (Vote for two)
Dave Muhlbauer (D) 3,476; Jean Heiden (R) 3,571; Ty Rosburg (R) 3,748
Auditor
Terri Martens (D) 5,743
Sheriff
James R. Steinkuehler (D) 4,891; Ray C. Ohl (R) 2,105
Attorney (to fill vacancy)
Colin Johnson (D) 4,980
Dickinson County
Supervisor District 3
Tom Fairchild (D) 1,461
Supervisor District 5
Jeff Thee (R) 1,558; Angela Lynn Kofoot (D) 750
Auditor
Lori Pedersen (R) 9,535
Sheriff
Greg Baloun (R) 9,707
Attorney (to fill vacancy)
Amy Zenor (R) 9,261
Ida County
Supervisor District 1
Creston Schubert (R) 1,081
Supervisor District 2
Raymond Drey (R) 1,155
Auditor
Lorna Steenbock (R) 3,422
Sheriff
Wade A. Harriman (R) 3,454
Monona County
Board of Supervisor District 1
Bo Fox (R) 1,025
Auditor
Peggy A. Rolph (D) 3,488
Sheriff
Jeffrey R. Pratt (D) 3,853
Lyon County
Board of Supervisors District 2
Douglas Vanden Bosch (R) 1,312
Board of Supervisors District 3
Brian L. Wibben (D) 189; Cory Altena (R) 1,077
Auditor
Jen Smit (R) 6,055
Sheriff
Stewart Vander Stoep (R) 5,889
O’Brien County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Sherri L. Bootsma (R) 6,013
Board of Supervisors District 2
John Steensma (R) 5,892
Board of Supervisors District 3
Nancy McDowell (R) 5,979
Auditor
Barbara Rohwer (R) 6,394
Sheriff
Bruce Devereaux (R) 6,217
Osceola County
Board of Supervisors District 2
Jayson Vande Hoef (R) 562
Board of Supervisors District 4
Jerry Helmers (R) 624
Board of Supervisors District 5
Ed Jones (R) 504
Auditor
Rochelle Van Tilburg (R) 2,924
Sheriff
Kevin Wollmuth (R) 2,893
Plymouth County
Board of Supervisors District 2
Mike Van Otterloo (R) 11,755
Board of Supervisors District 5
Gary Horton (R) 10,919
Auditor
Stacey Feldman (R) 11,457
Sheriff
Jeff TeBrink (R) 11,430
Sac County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Ranell Drake (R) 1,568
Auditor
James W. Dowling (R) 4,760
Sheriff
Kenneth W. McClure (R) 4,746
Sioux County
Board of Supervisor District 1
John Degen (R) 2,923
Board of Supervisors District 3
Al Bloemendaal (R) 3,235
Board of Supervisors District 4
Mark Sybesma (R) 3,277
Auditor
Ryan Dokter (R) 15,962
Sheriff
Dan Altena (R) 12,700
Treasurer (to fill vacancy)
Daniel D. Zommermaand (R) 15,943
Woodbury County
Board of Supervisors District 1
Keith W. Radig (R) 22,102; Kevin McCormick (D) 21,071
Board of Supervisors District 3
Jeremy Taylor (R) 22,503; Marty Pottebaum (D) 20,585
Board of Supervisors District 5
Rocky DeWitt (R) 25,555; Patty Erickson-Puttmann (D) 16,894
Auditor/Recorder
Barbara Parker (R) 20,441; Pat Gill (D) 23,031
Sheriff
Chad Sheehan (R) 35,538
NEBRASKA
Cedar County
County Commissioner District 2
Craig Bartels (R) 1,857
Hartington City Council (vote for 2)
Roman V. Sudbeck 693; Chris Bartling 670
Randolph City Council (vote for 2)
Kalynda Kuhl 328; Janelle Biernbaum 334
Laurel Mayor
Keith Knudsen 501
Laurel City Council (vote for 2)
Logan O. Garber 143; Chad Johnson 321; Jeff Erwin 216; Justin Ericksen, 290
Belden Village Board (vote for 2)
Brad Stapelman 54; Angela L. Ohlrich 21
Fordyce Village Board (vote for 2)
Thomas J. Pinkelman 76; Write-in
Wynot Village Board (vote for 3)
Michael Klug 89; Stevie Holmes 89; Janice Heimes 87
St. Helena Village Board (vote for 2)
Victor Paltz 47; Kyle Suing 40
Magnet Village Board (vote for 3)
Jason R. Becker 16; James W. Cautrell 15; Bradley W. Backstrom 20; Corey McQuay 14
Coleridge Village Board (vote for 3)
Jesse Jackson 130; Roger Lee Anderson 119; Jeremy Bruning 227
Hartington-Newcastle Board of Education (vote for 3)
Dana Rosener 1,342; Aaron Fuelberth 1,348; Jason Heikes 1,302
Randolph Board of Education (vote for 3)
Jim Scott 573; Cody Backer 538; Lisa Linville 482; Maggie Korth 325
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Board of Education (vote for 4)
Carol Erwin 1,008; Dustin Thompson 1,028; Samuel Recob 996
Wynot Board of Education (vote for 3)
Greg Hite 300; Kelly Wieseler 378; Write-in
Dakota County
County Commissioner at large (vote for three)
Scott Love (R) 2,578; Greg Utech (R) 2,018; Troy Launsby (R) 2,297; Robert J. Giese (D) 2,292; Mark J. Dorcey (D) 1,671; Sandra A. Lopes (D) 1,801
South Sioux City School Board (vote for three)
Marcia A. Becker 1,480; Maria Grier 2,571; Matthew J. Aitken 2,175; Christopher L. Krueger 1,799; Toni Ray Christensen 1,432
Homer School Board (vote for three)
Byron Hall 371; Ronald L. Neal 227; Tyler N. Kirkholm 473; Aaron Reis 444
Emerson-Hubbard School Board (vote for three)
Cherie Conley 312; Bill Shanks 268; Joani Franzluebbers 292
Ponca School Board (vote for three)
Monte Burki 130; Phil Kramper 266; Shawn Fethkenher 115; William Kastning 104
Dakota City Mayor
Jerry Yacevich 546
Dakota City Council (vote for two)
Clint Rasmussen 326; Chuck Carson 314; Kevin Schoepf 304
Dixon County
County Supervisor District 2
Deric Anderson (R) 468
County Supervisor District 4:
Neil Blohm (R) 433
County Supervisor District 6:
Terry Nicholson (R) 230
Allen School Board: (vote for three)
Stacey Woodward 477; Kevin Connot 420; Gil Ridenour 396
Emerson-Hubbard School Board: (vote for three)
Cherie Conley 173; Bill Shanks 169; Joani Franzluebbers 197
Ponca School Board: (vote for three)
Monte Burki 548; Phil Kramper 744; Shawn Fethkenher 579; William Kastning 388
Wakefield School Board: (vote for three)
Eric Riewer 378; Emily Godinez 383; James A. Litchfield 272
Hartington-Newcastle School Board (Vote for three)
Dana Rosener 376; Aaron Fuelberth 322; Jason Heikes 332
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Board (Vote for four)
Carol Erwin 200; Dustin Thompson 212; Samuel Recob 204
Ponca City Council Ward 1 (Vote for two)
Andrew Stark 176; Dillon Rickett 171
Ponca City Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)
D.J. Smith 243
Wakefield City Council Ward 1
Ross S. Hansen 142; Steven H. Greve 81
Wakefield City Council Ward 2
John Geiser 47; Valerie Bard 98
Wayne County
County Commission District 2
Dean Burbach (R) 778; Jeff Paustian (write-in) 209
Wayne School Board (vote for 3)
Jaime Manz 1,717; Jeryl L. Nelson 1,561; Brent Pick 1,328; Lynn P. Junck 1,727
Wayne City Council Ward 1
Terri Buck 423
Wayne City Council Ward 2
Yasuko Taoka 220; Kathy Berry 160
Wayne City Council Ward 3
Dwaine Spieker 381; George F. Phelps 53
Wayne City Council Ward 4
Christopher L. Welch 125; Nick Muir 481
Wakefield School Board: (vote for three)
Eric Riewer 215; Emily Godinez 207; James A. Litchfield 152
Wakefield City Council (vote for 1)
John Geiser 54; Valerie Bard 83
Thurston County
County Board of Supervisors District 2
Georgia A. Mayberry (D) 217
County Board of Supervisors District 4
James H. Price Sr. 217
County Board of Supervisors District 6
L. Arnie Harlan 154
Pender School Board (vote for 3)
Matt Heineman 716; Jason Roth 675; Jean C. Karlan 603
Walthill School Board (vote for 3)
Christopher Ross 235; James W. Randol Sr. 196; Write-in
Omaha Nation School Board (vote for 3)
Darren C. Wolfe 53; Lisa Miller 102; Joyce “Walker” Snake 102; Ida Miller 85
Winnebago School Board (vote for 3)
V.J. Wolfeleader 222; Teresa Thomas Littlegeorge 273; Patrice L. Bass 326; Rana Merrick 133; Tyren L. Wolfe 84; Sara E. Snake 244
Bancroft-Rosalie School Board (vote for 3)
Pamela Browning 80; Travor Bonneau 88; Kristine Sudbeck-Buchholz 62; Jason Wortman 76
Emerson-Hubbard School Board (vote for 3)
Cherie Conley 78; Bill Shanks 71; Joani Franzluebbers 77
Wakefield School Board (vote for 3)
Eric Riewer 22; Emily Godinez 17; James A. Litchfield 20
Village of Emerson (vote for 3)
Robert Bose 24; Tarry L. Daum 22; Douglas Mackling 15; Mark Graf 25; Ryan P. Beacom 32
Village of Pender Trustees (vote for 2)
Christopher Rehan 449; David J. Hoelting 455
Village of Rosalie Trustees (vote for 2)
No candidates petitioned for ballot
Village of Thurston Trustees (vote for 3)
Tom Renz 35; Travis Dunn 36; Robert Renz 35
Village of Walthill Trustees (vote for 2)
Aaron Brown 111
Village of Winnebago Trustees (vote for 3)
James H. Price Sr. 190; Ronald L. Whitebear 136
SOUTH DAKOTA
Clay County
County Commissioner at Large: (Vote for three)
Travis Mockler (R) 2,752; James H. Bohnsack (R) 1,810; Mark Winegar (D) 2,279; Elizabeth "Betty" Smith (D) 2,428; Glenn Pulse (I) 1,070
Union County
Public Utilities Commissioner: (vote for 2)
Gary Hanson (R) 6,019; Devin Saxon (L) 376; Remi W.B. Bald Eagle (D) 1,943
Yankton County
County Commissioner at large: (vote for two)
Wanda Howey-Fox (R) 4,981; Don Kettering (R) 4,978; Bob Gleich (D) 2,261; Gary Swensen (I) 1,827; Bill Conkling (I) 4,035
