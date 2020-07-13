You are the owner of this article.
Electronic waste collections scheduled in Dakota City, Walthill
DAKOTA CITY -- Free electronic waste collections will take place this week in Dakota City and Walthill, Nebraska.

Collections will take place Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1505 Broadway St. in Dakota City and 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at 106 S. Costello St. in Walthill. The collections are for Nebraska residents and businesses.

Items being accepted include computers, monitors, printers, keyboards, office equipment, televisions, DVD and VHS players, audio and video equipment, radios and other small electronic devices.

Large appliances and microwaves will not be accepted.

The collections are sponsored by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

Papio-Missouri River NRD logo
