SIOUX CITY -- Zena Keoasa, the 11-month-old daughter of Peggy La, was mesmerized by a colorful poster for the 11th annual Siouxland Asian Festival.

"You were still in my belly, weren't you?" La noted with a smile. "Zena was born a week after last year's Asian Fest."

Obviously, this year's celebration of Asian culture won't be as eventful but La, one of the cofounders, promises the festival will have something for everybody.

"We'll have plenty of games, entertainment and nine food vendors," she said of the festival that is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Yummi Blox, 700 W. Seventh St. "The best way to learn about a different country or a different culture is through their food."

Plus, this year, the majority of Siouxland's diverse Asian population will be represented, according to Revathi Vongsiprasom, who is on the festival's planning committee.

"Asians are a diverse people," Vongsiprasom, a person of Indian descent, explained. "Asians can have darker skin and different-shaped eyes. But no matter how we look, we want to be part of the community."

Which is very important, said City of Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan.

"The Asian community has a long history in our community," she said. "The Asian Festival is a celebration of the culture as well as an introduction of it."

Small Asian-owned businesses are plentiful on West Seventh Street.

From its eastern end to the west end where the street turns into Villa Avenue, restaurants, coffee shops, body shops and hair salons owned by Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Laotian businesspeople may be found within walking distance of one another.

That is another reason why La, whose family owns Hong Kong Supermarket, 501 W. Seventh St., moved Asian Fest from its former home in Riverside Park to its current location at Yummi Blox last year.

"We want people to see the diversity of businesses located on West Seventh Street," she explained. "From white-owned, Black-owned, Hispanic-owned and Asian-owned businesses, Sioux City is well-represented here."

Every year, the Siouxland Asian Festival attracts as many as 1,000 people. This is very encouraging for La, who wants daughter Zena to always know about her heritage.

"Many Asian kids grow up, assimilate into the dominant culture," she said. "We lose a part of ourselves when that happens."

"With Asian Fest, my children will not only know their heritage but they'll also be proud of it," La added.