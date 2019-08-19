Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from a panelist during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Nine presidential candidates were scheduled to address issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Nine presidential candidates were scheduled to address issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from a panelist during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Nine presidential candidates were scheduled to address issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Nine presidential candidates were scheduled to address issues of importance to Native American voters during the two-day forum.
SIOUX CITY — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at a Native American forum on Monday called for greater resources dedicated to Indian Country and a strengthening of the “government-to-government relationship” between the federal and tribal governments.
"There is a sovereignty and respect part to this, and there's also a plain-old money part to this," Warren said. Speaking specifically about tribal law enforcement, she added, "We have got to be willing to put the resources in so that the tribal nations are able to keep their citizens safe."
In her opening remarks at the Frank LaMere Native American presidential forum at the Orpheum Theatre, Warren addressed controversy over her American Indian ancestry and apologized; she has received blowback for taking a DNA test in October that she said proved her heritage.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
A campaign worker passes out signs before Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, enters the room during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College. At left is Sioux City political figure JD Scholten.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Audience members use signs to fan themselves as Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Berkley Bedell, former northwest Iowa congressman and retired Spirit Lake businessman, waves as he begins his introduction of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, who was campaigning during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College. At left is Sioux City political figure JD Scholten.
An Elizabeth Warren figurine is shown on top of a gear box before the Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers questions from Sioux City Journal reporter Bret Hayworth before a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
“I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for harm I have caused,” said Warren, who received a standing ovation when she took the stage. “I have listened and I have learned, a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together. It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian Country.”
Warren’s appearance came days after she rolled out a detailed Native American policy plan and was endorsed by Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), one of the first American Indian women elected to Congress, who introduced her on Monday.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Earlier in the day, spiritual author Marianne Williamson said she would remove the Oval Office portrait of President Andrew Jackson as one of her first acts as president. Jackson, who has often been praised by President Donald Trump, signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830.
Williamson also said she would retract the Medals of Honor given to U.S. soldiers at the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890, which led to the deaths of hundreds of Native Americans.
The author leaned heavily into her spiritual background, noting that she planned to introduce a Department of Peace, calling for work to undo “a spiritual displacement of all Americans” that hit American Indians particularly hard and telling Native leaders that she would enact the policy proposals they supported.
Six other Democratic candidates, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were slated to speak later Monday and Tuesday.
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
AARP presidential forum
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy