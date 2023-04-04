SIOUX CITY -- The Elk Creek Road paving project between Old Lakeport Road and Derocher Path is expected to begin next week.

The existing roadway will be paved and new water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer force main will be installed. Construction is anticipated to be complete sometime this summer.

The project was awarded to Hulstein Excavating, Inc. in the amount of $831,778.75. This project is funded by the City of Sioux City, Woodbury County and the developer.

Access to existing homes and businesses will be maintained through the duration of the project, which is expected to begin on or about April 10.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.