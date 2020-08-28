 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elk Point-Jefferson high school student positive for COVID-19
View Comments

Elk Point-Jefferson high school student positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Elk Point Jefferson Logo

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A high school student at Elk Point has tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a notification letter from the Elk Point-Jefferson School District posted online Friday, school officials were informed of the positive test by the South Dakota Department of Health. 

Those who were in close contact with the student will be individually contacted by the building principal and DOH officials. 

The individual who tested positive will be required to isolate for 10 days from the first onset of symptoms. Those who were in contact with the individual need to quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with the person who had the virus. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' & 'The New Mutants'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News