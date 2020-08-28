Elk Point-Jefferson high school student positive for COVID-19

According to a notification letter from the Elk Point-Jefferson School District posted online Friday, school officials were informed of the positive test by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Those who were in close contact with the student will be individually contacted by the building principal and DOH officials.

The individual who tested positive will be required to isolate for 10 days from the first onset of symptoms. Those who were in contact with the individual need to quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with the person who had the virus.