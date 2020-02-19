You are the owner of this article.
Elk Point-Jefferson school undergoes brief lockdown Wednesday morning
ELK POINT, S.D. -- A possible threat prompted a brief "soft lockdown" Wednesday morning at the Elk Point-Jefferson School District. 

According to an announcement posted Wednesday on the Elk Point-Jefferson School District Facebook page, the "administration was made aware of a possible threat" and contacted law enforcement. 

Superintendent Derek Barrios ordered a so-called "soft lockdown" at around 10 a.m. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building during a soft lockdown, but students continued attending classes and were free to move within the building. 

The soft lockdown ended about 30 minutes later, when law enforcement confirmed there was no longer any threat, according to the Facebook post. 

911 phone
