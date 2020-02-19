Elk Point-Jefferson school undergoes brief lockdown Wednesday morning

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A possible threat prompted a brief "soft lockdown" Wednesday morning at the Elk Point-Jefferson School District.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to an announcement posted Wednesday on the Elk Point-Jefferson School District Facebook page, the "administration was made aware of a possible threat" and contacted law enforcement.

Superintendent Derek Barrios ordered a so-called "soft lockdown" at around 10 a.m. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building during a soft lockdown, but students continued attending classes and were free to move within the building.

The soft lockdown ended about 30 minutes later, when law enforcement confirmed there was no longer any threat, according to the Facebook post.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.