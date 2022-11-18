Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball coach leads team to playoff victory days after having baby

SIOUX FALLS — Last Saturday, Elk Point-Jefferson head volleyball coach Erin Kuper gave birth to a baby boy.

Five days later, Kuper was back on the court, as her team delivered a victory in the quarter-finals of the Class A state volleyball tournament.

Kuper and her husband, Nate, named their first child, Bo. While the eight-seeded Huskies were pulling off an upset over top-seeded Wagner in Sioux Falls, baby Bo was back home with his maternal grandmother.

“My mom is at home right now with the baby, so we’re going to hustle back there," Kuper told reporters after the match, as she held a bag of ice against her stomach.

After finding out she was expecting, Kuper knew the due date likely would coincide with the state tournament.

“The game plan since the beginning when we found out we were pregnant, and we were due on the 13th and it was like “Hey, this is how it’s going to be, because we’re making it to state," she told reporters. "I guess it wasn’t really a mind shift, but we had just been planning it and hoping and praying."