Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball coach leads team to playoff victory days after having baby

Elk Point-Jefferson assistant coach Tami Goehring and members of the team celebrate a point against Wagner in the Class A quarterfinal-round of the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls. Seated at right is EP-J head coach Erin Kuper. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Erin Kuper cheers a play during her team's quarterfinal-round match in state volleyball tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls. Kuper gave birth to her first child Saturday, and returned to the court five days later to lead the Huskiers to an upset victory over top-seeded Wagner.
SIOUX FALLS — Last Saturday, Elk Point-Jefferson head volleyball coach Erin Kuper gave birth to a baby boy.
Five days later, Kuper was back on the court, as her team delivered a victory in the quarter-finals of the Class A state volleyball tournament.
Kuper and her husband, Nate, named their first child, Bo. While the eight-seeded Huskies were pulling off an upset over top-seeded Wagner in Sioux Falls, baby Bo was back home with his maternal grandmother.
Members of the Elk Point-Jefferson squad celebrate beating Wagner in Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Natalie Heuertz (16) hits towards Wagner's Kya Kjeldgaard (11) and Macy Koupal (4) during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Natalie Heuertz (16) has her hit blocked by Wagner's Shalayne Nagel (3) and Kya Kjeldgaard (11) during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Bentlee Kollbaum (13) hits past Wagner's Shalayne Nagel (3) during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Bentlee Kollbaum (13) hits towards Wagner's Shona Kocer (6) and Shalayne Nagel (3) during a Class A quarterfinal-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls. Elk Point-Jefferson upset top-seeded Wagner in four sets to advance to the semi-finals Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Ashley Brewer (12) hits over Wagner's Kya Kjeldgaard (11) and Shalayne Nagel (3)during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Natalie Heuertz (16) hits past Wagner's Avari Bruguier (9) and Kya Kjeldgaard (11) during a Class A quarterfinal-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Sophia Giorgio (10), Kaitlyn VanRoekel (5) and Josie Curry (11) defend against Wagner's Emma Yost (10)during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson assistant coach Tami Goehring and her squad celebrate a point in first set action against Wagner in Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Josie Curry (11) hits over Wagner's Shona Kocer (6) and Macy Koupal (4) during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Natalie Heuertz (16) hitd past Wagner's Avari Bruguier (9) and Shona Kocer (6) during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Sophia Giorgio (10) sets the ball during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Alyssa Chytka (0) hits the ball during Elk Point-Jefferson vs Wagner Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Alyssa Chytka (0) bumps the ball vs Wagner during a Class A quarterfinal-round match at the state volleyball tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls. Elk Point Jefferson upset top-seeded Wagner in four sets.
Members of the Elk Point-Jefferson squad, including Danica Torrez (2), facing camera, celebrate beating Wagner in Class A quarterfinal-round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elk Point Jefferson upset Wagner, winning in four sets.
Dakota Valley's Jorja Van Den Hul (4) hits past Sioux Falls Christian's Taylor Byl (9) and Addisen Barber (4) during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Claire Munch (12) bumps the ball after it was returned by Sioux Falls Christian's Taylor Byl (9) and Addisen Barber (4) during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13) hits past Sioux Falls Christian's Taylor Byl (9) during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Reagan VanRooyan (3) dives for the ball during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Jorja Van Den Hul (4) hits the ball as Sioux Falls Christian's Sidney Oostra (8) and Taylor Byl (9) defend during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Logan Miller (8) defends against Sioux Falls Christian's Sidney Oostra (8) during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13) runs to save an out of bounds ball during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Standing is Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Sophie Tuttle (13) hits towards Sioux Falls Christian's Peyton Poppema (3) during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Addison Kleis (14) hits as Sioux Falls Christian's Ellie Lems (10) and Brietta Tims (15) defend during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Addison Kleis (14) hits as Sioux Falls Christian's Peyton Poppema (3) and Ellie Lems (10) reach to defend during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Reagan VanRooyan (3) bumps the ball during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Logan Miller (8) sets the ball during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Dakota Valley's Kate VanRooyan (2) returns the ball during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
Members of the Dakota Valley team react to an official's call during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller signals her team during Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls Christian Class A quarterfinal round action of the state volleyball tournament played Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dakota Valley lost in three sets.
“My mom is at home right now with the baby, so we’re going to hustle back there," Kuper told reporters after the match, as she held a bag of ice against her stomach.
After finding out she was expecting, Kuper knew the due date likely would coincide with the state tournament.
“The game plan since the beginning when we found out we were pregnant, and we were due on the 13th and it was like “Hey, this is how it’s going to be, because we’re making it to state," she told reporters. "I guess it wasn’t really a mind shift, but we had just been planning it and hoping and praying."
Elk Point-Jefferson head coach Erin Kuper cheers a play during her team's quarterfinal-round match in state volleyball tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls. Kuper gave birth to her first child Saturday, and returned to the court five days later to lead the Huskiers to an upset victory over top-seeded Wagner.