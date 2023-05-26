Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Elk Point-based singer Elaine Peacock will be headlining "Elaine Peacock & Friends," a two-hour extravaganza taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gayville Hall, an old time music hall located at 502 Washington St. in Gayville, S.D.

"It'll be a fun evening of entertainment," Peacock, an award-winning singer, said. "We will be entertaining the crowd with country, gospel and Patsy Cline tunes (as well as a) special military tribute for Memorial Day."

Peacock will be joined by Isabel Trobaugh on piano, Fred Sayler on drums, John Hauck on lead guitar, Faye Kruger on rhythm guitar and Dave Bergquist on bass guitar.

Peacock, Hauck, Trobaugh and Bergquist are all inductees in the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame. Sayler is a three-time inductee in the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Light concession will be available for purchase at the show. Ticker information and reservations can be made by calling 605-267-2859.