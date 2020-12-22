'Elves on the shelf' discovered at Sioux City elementary school

SIOUX CITY -- Liberty Elementary School students had some unusual visitors in the form of Santa Claus' "scout elves" who greeted them when they arrived for class on Tuesday morning.

Liberty head administrator Dave Schipper and assistant administrator Amanda Moser were taking a page out of Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell's classic children's book, "The Elf on the Shelf," by dressing as helpers given the task of playing hide and seek on behalf of Santa Claus.

According to the book, "scout elves" fly back to the North Pole after everyone goes to bed. They will then give Santa a nightly status report on who's been naughty and who's been nice.

Schipper and Mosher may not be as a magical -- or as ever-present -- as the titular "Elf on the Shelf," but they certainly brought plenty of holiday cheer to students on the last day of school before winter break.

Classes for Sioux City Community School District students will resume Jan. 3, 2021.

